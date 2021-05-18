The Bengal Cabinet shook its head to raise Vidhan Parishad

Kolkata: Barely 12 days after being sworn in as West Bengal’s prime minister for the third time, Mamata Banerjee on Monday cleared a cabinet decision to form Vidhan Parishad, or Legislative Council, in the state she had promised before the polls. Banerjee had said that prominent people and veteran leaders who were not nominated for the assembly elections would become members of Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of the state legislature.

Bengali has 294 assembly seats. Since the power of a Paris Vidhan cannot be more than one third of the legislative assembly, the state can have a maximum of 98 members in the legislative council.

The decision of the chief ministers has been questioned by political experts and Left leaders who see this as a pointless exercise, which will increase the burden of the state file.

Coincidentally, Banerjee, who lost her election by Nandigram, and Amit Mitra, who has become finance minister without opposing the polls, must be elected to the House within six months. Since members of Vidhan Parishad could become ministers, Mitra is likely to enter the Upper House, said Congress-aware Trinamool (TMC) leaders aware of the development.

In a virtual cabinet meeting that lasted while two senior ministers and a lawmaker were in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of Operation Narada and Bengali witnessed the demonstrations, Banerjee told senior bureaucrats, took part of the meeting, to quickly prepare a bill. IMC leaders said that with a two-thirds majority in the assembly, the party could easily pass a resolution.

Only six states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – have legislative councils now.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the first Bengal Prime Minister after Independence, formed Vidhan Parishad in 1952 and continued until 1969 when the second United Front government repealed the Upper House by passing a bill.

The members of Vidhan Parishad are elected by the members of the civil bodies and the elected legislators. The governor may also appoint several members. The last Bengalis Vidhan Parishad had 75 members, of whom nine were appointed by the governor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has only 75 MLA in the Bengal assembly against TMC 213, did not react to the development. The Left parties, which, like Congress, won no seats, opposed the idea.

Under Article 169 of the Constitution, Parliament must pass a bill to create Vidhan Parishad, and the consent of the Presidents is also mandatory, said Rabin Deb, a member of the CPI (M) central committee who served as the main whip of the assembly. of Bengal during the rule of the Left Front.

Deb argued that Banerjee and Mitra could easily contest any two of the five venues where the voting will take place. Two seats in Cooch Behar and Nadia districts are vacant after the winning BJP candidates resigned to retain their seats in Lok Sabha. Two candidates in two seats in Murshidabad district died from Covid-19 before the elections were held and the winning IMC candidate in Khardah in North 24 Pargans died from Covid-19. Coincidentally, Mitra had won from Khardah in the last two polls.

There is no need to form Vidhan Parishad. The Prime Minister simply wants to accommodate more people and increase the financial burden on the states. There is another dole. Vidhan Parishad members receive the same salary and benefits as MLAs elected by the people. Like Rajya Sabha, a Parishad Vidhan also has a chairman and vice-chairman, Deb said.

For now, our priority is to save our supporters from post-poll violence. Our party has not yet discussed the issue, said Bengal BJP chief spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

The Forward Bloc, freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose formed in 1939 after resigning from Congress and who is part of the Left Front, opposes the formation of Vidhan Parishad now.

We are not against the idea in principle but why do we do it in such a hurry? The Covid pandemic has affected the economies of states is a big way. People need the support of governments. Why should taxpayer money be spent on Vidhan Parishad members? The last Vidhan Parishad disbanded because he had exceeded his goal and had become a simple way out for people who did not want to run in the polls, said Naren Chatterjee, secretary of state for the Forward Bloc.

Amal Kumar Mukherjee, a veteran political scientist and former director of the Presidency College, said the Legislative Council has virtually no importance in the legislative procedure.

The power of advice is very limited. During the term of Bidhan Roys, members of the Legislative Council were elected on the basis of their great achievements. For example, the great Sunni linguist Kumar Chatterjee became chairman of the council. Gone are those days. Now, everything is determined by politics. I do not think there is any need for a legislative council because it will only accept anything that is decided by the assembly. Further, this will add an extraordinary expense. The government, however, cannot form it if Parliament does not give its consent, Mukherjee said.

Deb said Banerjee first came up with the idea in 2011 after toppling the Left Front government but withdrew from opposition from other parties.