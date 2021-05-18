Summary of information NB COVID-19: 42nd death reported, vaccines available to persons 18 years of age and older

New Brunswick reported the 42nd COVID-related death on Tuesday and announced that vaccines are now available for people aged 18 and over.

A resident in their 70s at the intensive care home at Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, where there was an explosion, died at Edmundston Regional Hospital, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell while giving her condolences.

Ten new cases of COVID have been confirmed in the province, nine of them in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, she said.

Public Health continues to closely monitor the region, Russell said. There are now 46 active cases in the region, a third of the province’s active cases.

Some of them include the first variant reported in India, but some include a new variant, Russell said during the COVID conference.

The province will not hesitate to impose stricter restrictions if necessary, she said.

The Fredericton region has cases in a former secluded secluded hotel, a hospital, triple school and a childcare facility.

There is a “cluster” of 25 COVID-19 cases now linked to Delta Fredericton, including at least one employee. Although Public Health has not declared the situation as an outbreak, it has been introduced into the process, similar to those used by the Provincial Emergency Management Team (PROMT) in the outbreaks of long-term care institutions to facilitate the management processes of risk and testing.

Thirty-nine employees of the Horizon Health Network in the Fredericton area are out of work Monday due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dr. Regional Hospital. Chalmers care worker at hospital positive for a COVID-19 disturbance variant.

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton, though Public Health has found NO schooling, said David McTimoney, Anglophone West School district supervisor, in a letter to families.

Meanwhile, New Maryland Elementary SchoolandNashwaaksisMiddle Schooleach has a confirmed case and a case is now confirmed at the New Maryland Kidz Club, Education Minister Dominic Cardyan announced.

There is also a long list of potential public exposure to the virus ranging from restaurants and skate parks to equipment stores and massage clinics.

121 active cases

There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Of the 10 new cases announced Tuesday, the breakdown is as follows:

Fredericton Region, Area 3, nine cases:

Two persons 20-29

Two persons 30-39

Two persons 40-49

A person 50-59

A person 60-69

For person70-79

Five cases are pre-confirmed case contacts, two are related to travel and the other two are under investigation.

Bathurst Region, Area 6, one case:

This issue is about travel.

Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four other patients are hospitalized outside the province, with one in one intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,919 recurrences.

A total of 316,499COVID tests were performed, including 1,385 on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 330,100 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. This is 47.6 percent of the eligible population, aged 12 or over.

Public Health Encourages People to ‘Stay Closer to Home’

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief health officer, is urging residents in the Fredericton area to “stay closer to home” if they can.

This comes after a surge of new cases in the region, all of which are India’s variant.

“At the moment we are fine, the back can change,” Russell said in an interview with Fredericton Information Breakfast.

It is encouraging people to think about their arrivals and provide accurate information in case Public Health needs to contact residents for tracking contacts.

“I really keep track of where you’re going,” she said.

Recent public expositions

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region:

Fredericton:

What to do if you have a symptom

Persons interested in having COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: