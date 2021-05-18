The boy, 3, drowned after crawling on the grass in the canal while feeding the ducks with his mother

A toddler had been enjoying a day out with his family when he fell into a river and drowned while trying to feed some ducks, he heard an inquiry.

An enthusiastic Dylan Milsom, three, had moved near the edge of a canal in Newbury, Berkshire, to throw some bread at the ducks as he stepped on a herd of grass and fell into the water.

The blond-haired toddler was “sucked” into a feather and pulled by the rapid current flowing before his body was spotted underwater by rescue teams.

They persistently tried to resurrect Dylan, who was rushed to hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The family was forced to celebrate Mother’s Day the next day before their plans took their worst turn on March 13th.







(Image: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)



To her horror, Dylan’s grandmother Jackie Arrowsmith told investigators how she had desperately tried to cling to his hair before it was removed.

In testimony to the investigation she said, “I jumped on the floor and grabbed Dylan, I grabbed the tip of his hair, but I couldn’t grab anything else.”

Seconds after realizing her three-year-old son had fallen inside, Shelley Nardini dived into the canal in an attempt to rescue him before the couple sucked into the feather and spat at the other side.







(Image: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)



In an exciting statement, Shelley said: “Dylan had wanted to feed the ducks for a long time … he was throwing bread but it was not as good as it was going on the floor.

“It was a gate, Dylan went downstairs and I told him to hold on.

“I came back to collect the second bag of bread when I heard my mother screaming.

“I turned and saw Dylan in the water. I jumped, Dylan was in front of me. I saw that there was a couple who Dylan and I were sucking on.

“The current was really fast and I could not see Dylan.







(Image: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)



“I grabbed a tree and was yelling at my mother to find Dylan and call an ambulance. A lot of people had gathered and I yelled at them to find my son.”

Passersby Clare Perrot and Steven Milson madly called 999 and acted swiftly to lift the shocked 36-year-old mother out of the water after she was caught behind a branch to save herself from leaving.

The forensic doctor heard that shocking CCTV footage graphically captured the tragic events as the boy became involved in the downstream, his mother rushed to his rescue and the “desperate” efforts of the emergency services to find and resurrect him.

Emergency services rushed to the Kenneth and Avon Canals in Newbury, where a police officer discovered a “blue stripe” in the water, which was the silhouette of little Dylan.







(Image: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)



Presiding at the Berkshire Coroners Court, Ian Wade QC heard how emergency services teams pulled Dylan’s body unconscious from the water and administered CPR before flying by helicopter to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Tragically, Dr Moya Dawson declared him dead before confirming that the cause of death was “death by drowning”.

Berkshire Assistant Physician Mr. Wade QC decided on Tuesday his tragic death was an “accident”.







(Image: HNP Newsdesk / Hyde News & Pictures Ltd)



He concluded: “Dylan liked to feed the ducks and we all do what we can to encourage young people to get involved with nature.

“You give them bread, you stand by them, but sometimes things go wrong.

“The water was flowing fast, Dylan was taken and he never reappeared until he was found swimming under the surface.

“This was nobody’s fault, this was an unwanted and clearly unforeseen accident. The tragedy is unbearable.”

A fundraising site had raised over 6,000 for the little boy’s funeral and to “ease the financial pressure” on his family.

“This was an extremely tragic accident, which happened on our canal in Newbury.

“Despite the incredible efforts made by his mother and the emergency services, a handsome three-year-old boy unfortunately lost his life,” the Go Fund Me site said.

The infant’s tragic death sparked plans for a water safety partnership after the boy and his mother fell into the canal.

Mark Evans of the Canal and River Trust said: “The trust has involved the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, the Thames Valley Police and the South Central Ambulance Service to come together to form a water safety partnership to improve education to reduce accidental deaths. “