COVID-19 in Manitoba: Winnipeg husband dies over B.1.1.7 variant, 335 new cases on Tuesday





WINNIPEG – Another death related to B.1.1.7. variant in Manitoba. In a bulletin Tuesday, the province reported the death of a man in his 70s from Winnipeg. So far in the pandemic, there have been 36 deaths associated with disturbing variants. This latest death toll brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba to 1,012. Along with this death, the province reported 335 new cases and a five-day test positivity rate of 13 percent provincially. Winnipeg remains the COVID-19 hotspot in Manitoba, with 241 new cases reported on Tuesday. The region has 3,257 active cases and a five-day testing positivity rate of 14.4 percent. Other cases reported Tuesday include: 29 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 359 active cases;

26 cases in the Interlake-East health region, which has 304 active cases;

25 cases in the North health region, which has 272 active cases; AND

14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 351 active cases. The new cases bring the total number of Manitoba cases reported in the pandemic to 45,913, which includes 4,543 active cases and 40,358 recoveries. One case was removed from the total number due to a data correction. MM MORE THAN 800 NEW CASES NEW VARIANT RES TP REPORTED IN TWO DAYS As of Saturday, the province has reported 833 new variants of issues of concern. Version data is updated Tuesday through Saturday. In total, the province has 6,970 cases of concern, including 2,530 cases considered active. There were 326 new cases of B.1.1.7. variant identified as of Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,384. Variant P1 accounts for 63 cases and saw an increase of six cases over the last two days. No new cases of variant B.1.351 were reported. There are 3,495 unspecified cases of variants. HOSPITALIZATIONS HUMP, R NUMNI NUM NUMRT E ICU Hospital admissions rose on Tuesday, with 278 COVID-19 patients in hospital from 265 hospitalizations Monday. Of these cases, 216 are considered active while 62 are no longer infectious but still need care. As hospitalizations were increasing, the total number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell. As of Tuesday, there were 70 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, less than three as of Monday. These cases include 51 active cases and 19 cases that are no longer infectious but still need critical care. There were 2,893 laboratory tests completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests done since the beginning of February 2020 to 728,129.







