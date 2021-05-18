Results missing at sea as cyclone pumps off Indian coasts, killing at least 29 people





AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) – The Indian Navy launched a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 79 oil and crew workers, whose barges sank in heavy sea following a powerful cyclone that tore off the west coast killing at least 29 people. About 182 of those aboard the ship, which sank off the coast of Mumbai, were rescued by large waves, the navy said. Cyclone Tauktae, the strongest storm to hit the west coast in two decades, tore down power poles, trees and caused house collapses killing at least 29 people, authorities said. She has amassed pressure on Indian authorities as they face a massive rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, as well as a lack of beds and oxygen in hospitals. This is one of the most challenging search and rescue operations I have seen in the last four decades, Reuters ANI partner Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, told Reuters on Tuesday. Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal said the waves reached 20 to 25 meters amid poor visibility. Three other barges were near the coast of Gujarat but rescue operations were underway. The storm landed in Gujarat state late Monday and was expected to weaken overnight through Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said. … weather conditions are expected to return to normal by tomorrow (Wednesday), said Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani. He said 160 state roads had been destroyed, 40,000 trees uprooted and some houses damaged by the cyclone. GREAT NEWS Navy spokesman Madhwal said five boats backed by surveillance planes were clearing the sinking site of the P305 in the Bombay High oil field, home to the largest offshore oil rigs. On Monday, the crew sent an SOS that the ship had lost control as the cyclone roared near Mumbai. Naval vessels were dispatched to the area and on Tuesday, as the barge began to sink, many of the crew were rescued from the sea. The oil fields are about 70 km (45 miles) southwest of Mumbai. The vessels were set up by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, a construction and engineering company based in Mumbai, and were engaged in contract work awarded by Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), the leading research company in India. The P305 had a complete set of safety equipment, including life jackets and lifeboats for all persons on board. We believe all personnel are safely evacuated before the ship sinks, Afcons said in a statement late Tuesday. The storm caused damage to some of the ships deployed, the company said, adding that every effort was being made to rescue missing personnel. The ONGC said in a statement that it was assisting naval forces and coast guards in rescue efforts. More than 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Gujarat before the arrival of Tauktae, which filled with explosions of up to 210 kph (130 mph). No damage was reported at the Gujarat refineries or seaports located on the storm road. Operations at India’s largest private port, Mundra, have resumed, a port official said. Additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Sudarshan Varadhan; Written by Sanjeev Miglani and Nupur Anand; Edited by Himani Sarkar, Alex Richardson, Nick Macfie and Gareth Jones

