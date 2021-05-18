MLA Congress resigns from Rajasthan House





MLA Supreme Congress and former Minister Hemaram Choudhary, who belongs to the camp of former Deputy Prime Minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday resigned from the Rajasthan Assembly. Mr Choudhary, 73, elected by the Gudamalani electorate in Barmer district, asked Mayor CP Joshi to accept his resignation with immediate effect. Mr. Choudhary was among the 18 MLAs of the ruling party who, together with Mr. Pilot, had organized a rebellion in July last year and created a political unrest in the State. There was no immediate threat to the stability of Congressional governments as Mr. Choudhary put in his letters, as the party had 105 MLA in the 200-member Assembly and it also enjoyed the support of the Independent and smaller parties. Six times the MLA from Gudamalani gave no reason for his resignation, but his move was seen as an indication of the Pilot camps’ dissatisfaction with the failure of Congress leadership to address his grievances. Nine months after the rebel leaders returned to the party, neither a reshuffle of the Cabinet has taken place nor any political appointments have been made. Mr Choudhary said he would talk about the reason for his resignation once it was accepted. I had tendered my resignation before, but it was not accepted … I was [an] MLA for two and a half years and has done quite a bit of politics, Mr Choudhary told reporters when asked about his decision to leave. Early resignation Mr Choudhary had previously sought to resign in 2019 during the first session of the State Assembly after the formation of the governments, it is said that he was wrong not to enter the Cabinet of State. He resigned after being appeased by senior leaders. He was Minister of Revenue in the previous congressional regime from 2008 to 2013. The Congress leader was unhappy that his recommendations for the transfer and posting of local officials were not accepted, while requests from other MLAs were met.

