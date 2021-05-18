International
Ancient Australian Aboriginal memory tool superior to learning ‘palace of memory’
Australian scientists have compared an ancient Greek technique of memorizing data with an even older technique from Aboriginal culture, using students at a rural medical school.
The study found that students using a technique called the memory palace in which students memorized facts by plundering a childhood home memory plan, allowing them to review several rooms to retrieve that data. Another group of students was taught a technique developed by Australian Aboriginal people for more than 50,000 years living in a custodial relationship with Australian land.
Students who used the Aboriginal method of recall had a significantly improved retention of facts compared to the control group and the “memory palace”.
The study led by Dr. David Reser, from Monash University School of Rural Health and Dr. Tyson Yunkaporta, from Deakin University NIKERI Institute, just published in PLOS A.
Medical students and physicians need to hold large amounts of information from anatomy to disease and medicine.
“Since one of the main stressors for medical students is the amount of information they need to learn, we decided to see if we could teach them alternative and better ways to memorize data,” said Dr. Reser.
The technique of the palace of remembrance dates back to the early Greeks and was further used by the Jesuit priests. Handwritten books were scarce and valuable, and a reading would have to last a person’s lifetime, so ways were created to remember the content.
In Aboriginal culture, which relies on oral history, important facts such as navigation, food resources, use of means, and political relations between and within tribes are important for survival. Aboriginal methods of memorization also used the idea of attaching facts to the landscape, but with added stories describing the facts and setting to facilitate recollection.
Working with Dr. Yunkaporta, once the Monash Rural School of Health, the research team randomly divided 76 medical students attending Monash Churchill campus in rural Victoria into three groups. Students were given 30 minutes of training in the memory palace, Aboriginal techniques, or were in a control group watching a video instead of undergoing training. Students were then asked to memorize 20 common butterfly names (to detach from the medical curriculum).
They were then tested on their calls in 10 minutes and then 30 minutes after using their assigned techniques to memorize the list.
The researchers found that students who used the Aboriginal technique to recall, viz. A narrative plus locations from around campus were almost three times more likely to remember the entire list accurately than they were before training (odds ratio: 2.8) Students using the memory palace technique were about twice as likely to get a perfect result after training (2.1), while the control group improved by about 50% (1.5) on their pre-training performance.
Important is a qualitative study that students using the Aboriginal technique considered it most enjoyable, “as a way to remember facts, but also as a way to learn more about Aboriginal culture,” said Dr. Reser.
Dr. Reser said the Monash Rural School of Health is considering including these memory devices in the medical curriculum once teaching returns to normal after COVID. “This year we hope to offer this to students as a way to not only facilitate their learning, but to reduce the stress associated with a course that requires a lot of graded learning,” he said.
PLOS A (2021) revista.plos.org/plosone/arti… ditar.pone.0251710
