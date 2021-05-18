Creating more openness in the Middle East

Moving away from watching some hard-working goats recently brought to mind the current outbreak of fighting in the Middle East. The goats are eating their way through a seemingly impenetrable bunch of vines and a heavy wall of vegetation blocking the way forward. Tonight’s task is to clear the rest of the Kitsap Countys Sound on the Olympic Trail. I write this as the fighting between Hamas in Gaza and Israel continues. Let’s hope that by the time you read this, a ceasefire will have taken effect.

As a background, I have a deep connection and love for Israel. Throughout my life I have had formative experiences there. The current fighting brings me back to a bomb shelter and the threat of Katyusha missiles coming to a kibbutz farm near the Lebanese border around the time Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made his historic visit to peace in Israel in 1977.

I also recalled working on a public health project in a poor Negev town populated by about 800,000 Jews who had to leave their homes in Arab nations after Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. An event that Palestinians call Nakba , which in Arabic means catastrophe, catastrophe or cataclysm. I realized it was really a break and displacement of Palestinian society with an almost equal number of Arabs losing their homes like the Jews who were displaced.

Other recollections come from a visit to Israel shortly after 9-11 as they worked with Israeli health care beginners and witnessed the fresh grief at the home of a family who lost a son in the Twin Towers. Recently, a few years ago, my son and I backpacked from the Golan Heights along the Lebanese border and down into Galilee after visiting the kibbutz friends I mentioned above. We experienced hospitality in various Jewish, Muslim, and Druze villages, where we passed, ate, and slept.

If that sounds like it, it would be part of pro-Israel thinking, to the extent that I wish the Israelis, as well as the Palestinians, a brighter future than their current circumstances. Like my visit to Northern Ireland during the Troubles, my time in Israel leaves no doubt that most people on both sides simply want a safer and more secure life for their children.

At home I have not managed to try to build bridges with the Palestinian neighbors I have met on the spot. These are big-hearted people, the kind of people who are quick to offer help to someone coming off a stuffed ferry while walking on a steep ramp. In part, the failure comes from splitting two different stories that cannot be reconciled. To my ear, the Palestinian narrative contains facts that I know are simply not true. And I have no doubt that my version falls empty on them too. Another problem is how easy it is to fall into whataboutism. In this context I mean to be able to cite a seemingly endless list of atrocities visited from one side to the other. But from my point of view, a bigger obstacle, even more difficult than the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, is the inability of my Palestinian acquaintances to recognize that the Jews are a people who have the right to self-determination. They continue to see the Jew as a religion, not a people. Which is paradoxical, as the Palestinians, and rightly so, assert their right to self-determination.

One of my favorite words in Hebrew slang is takhles. Hardly difficult to translate into English, but consider waiting until the chase or point. So let’s talk takhles at this point, getting back to those goats along the Sound to Olympics trail, so effective in creating the opening and clearing up a messy After two days of goat gathering, I am convinced here we can find this out. volatile Middle East problem:

We will see that neither side has a monopoly on saints or sinners. Both sides have been badly served by their leaders. That the problem is not solved until we truly master the tragedy of two people who call the same piece of land their home. And that’s not even people are going anywhere. Until we truly understand and accept it, the problem will never be solved.

To get there, both parties must also internalize that we should not assign other people to people. It does not matter if you claim that the Palestinians were not really a people until recently. What matters is that they believe they are a people themselves and nothing will change that. The same goes for the other way around. In that sense, past history and historical lies do not matter. So let’s not waste all this energy arguing for the past. There is no percentage in it, nothing to gain. That said, it’s worth being open to learning about each other and the story we tell ourselves about our journey as a people who will build bridges.

As long as we are talking tekle, people of good will, acknowledging that both people, Jews and Palestinians, are not going anywhere and claiming the same land for a house, already know what the contours of a peace deal look like sweeping a surprise. The main blocks of Jewish settlements which are only a few miles from pre-1967 Israel become part of Israel; the future Palestinian state takes land in return from Israel to compensate for that loss; an important part of East Jerusalem becomes the capital of the new state; a joint international management of shrines is established in the Old City of Jerusalem; a symbolic number of displaced Arabs in 1948 return; some compensation is paid to refugees by both parties; accommodation is provided for Israeli military listening posts along the eastern border of the new Palestinian state; a transit solution has been agreed for the connection of Gaza and the West Bank; an economic development fund is created for the new Palestinian state, etc.

Then what can I do? Having no goats, I will try again to build some bridges.

Dr. Marc Miller, retired as Chief Medical Officer of Seattles Polyclinic, advises and invests in early-stage healthcare companies and is on board FairVote Washington http://fairvotewa.org/. He lives on Bainbridge Island.