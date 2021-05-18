Timely assistance during the annual fishing ban: Jagan





CM lends 119.88 crore directly to bank accounts of 1.19 billion fishermen under Matsyakara Bharosa

YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme aims to provide assistance to fishermen’s families during the annual fishing ban. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister credited 119.88 crore directly to the bank accounts of 1.19 loop fishermen (at the rate of 10,000 each). The amount will be of help to the families of sea-dependent fishermen. On the one hand, COVID-19 has made life miserable and, on the other hand, the ban is making survival difficult for them. I am happy as the coverage is now extended to more fishermen. So far, we have credited 332 crore to beneficiaries’ accounts, he said. Stating that any welfare scheme was created to bring smiles to women’s faces, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said schemes such as Amma Vodi, Goru Mudda, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha and pensions were opened to empower women. Fuel subsidy The previous government was reluctant to give fishermen only 4,000 and extend a 6 per liter subsidy on oil, he said. Now, the government is providing a subsidy of 9 per liter and the scheme covers 26,823 ships and 100 gas stations. The government has provided smart cards to transfer the subsidy to gas station owners while spending another 48 crores, he added. The government is also paying ex gratia for relatives of those who die while fishing. A sum of 6.7 crore has been disbursed to 67 families of fishermen, said the Prime Minister. For water farmers The government was supplying energy at a subsidized rate of 1.50 per unit for the benefit of 53,550 water farmers, he said, adding that this required a cost of 780 crops. The government has also set up 35 integrated water laboratories at a cost of 50.30 crore in order to provide water farmers with all assistance, from seeds to food. We are integrating laboratories with Rythu Bharosa Kendras, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. To ensure sustainable livelihoods for fishermen, he said the government had begun commissioning eight fishing ports. In the first phase, fishing ports would be set up in Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), Uppada (Godavari) and Juvvaladinna (Nellore) at a cost of 1,509.8 crore. In the second phase, the ports would exit at Budugatlapalem (Srikakulam), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputippa (West Godavari) and Kothapatnam (Prakasam). These fishing ports will be playgrounds and will provide sustainable livelihoods for fishermen, he said. The government was also eager to set up 100 water centers with retail stores enabling fishermen to sell their produce directly, he said. A fishing university would be set up in the West Godavari district, he added. Further, a sum of 75 springs was paid to 14,927 families in the Mummadivaram constituency in East Godavari district after they lost their livelihood due to excavations by the ONGC. Minister for Fisheries S. Appala Raju spoke. MP M. Venkata Ramana Rao, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah and Ambati Councilor Krishna Reddy were present.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos