Coronavirus outbreak: UP police use car tires to burn body

A video has surfaced on social media claiming to show five police officers in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh pulling a body out of the Ganga and burning it with the help of car tires and petrol.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has urged police to increase vigilance to stop people dumping bodies in rivers or burying them in river beds.

Vipin Tanda, the district police supervisor, has identified the five officers and suspended them on charges of insensitivity and dismissal.

Authorities have been instructed to bury unidentified bodies in designated locations 50 meters from the river if they are not inflated, and to burn highly decomposed bodies.

The video shows a Phephna villager, on the orders of five police officers, spilling gasoline on the body 5ft from the river and burning it with the help of tires.

Tanda said: “Local people had informed the police on May 15 that the dogs were pulling a body out of the river. The police went there to assess the situation and decided to burn the body instead of burning it properly. It was an unjustified and insensitive action. We have suspended the police. ”

“An officer of the rank of additional police supervisor is investigating the matter and further action will be taken against the officers once we receive the report.”