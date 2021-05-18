Email attachment believed to have opened the door to cyber attack on Waikato hospitals





A cyber attack on Waikato DHB appears to have been caused by someone opening an email attachment with the attack on it. It crashed into telephone lines and computers on Tuesday morning, blocking all IT services except email at Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kiti and Taumarunui hospitals. Said Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee RNZ on Wednesday morning it appeared the attack happened as a result of someone opening an email attachment. It seems to be attached to an email, this is our working hypothesis. READ MORE:

Someone opened an email attachment where it was. He said there was no threat received to make the patient information public, only the reward threat, but that it would not be paid. It was the government’s policy not to pay bonuses and he said he wholeheartedly agreed with that. When they reached the end of the attack, Snee said they would seek to use the private sector to find operations and meetings that should be canceled. Dominico Zapata / Sende Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee says the current shutdown will last until the weekend. We will have to reach … and this may include private. He said they expected some outages at least until the weekend, but slowly they are getting things back online. They were working with cyber security experts and they would isolate the problem and rebuild the system. They can now access patient records on laptops and connect to the system that way. KELLY HODEL / STUFF / Waikato Times The computer and telephone lines of Waikato Hospitals have been down since Tuesday morning. He said last year they had done a lot to improve the security of their system. We are always trying to stay one step ahead and sometimes hackers get ahead of us. DHB confirmed on Tuesday that all clinical services at the affected hospitals had been disrupted, elective surgeries were postponed and patient records were inaccessible. When asked by stuff on Tuesday if any patients could die as a result of the disruption, Snee said: We are ensuring that all patients in need of urgent care are treated by us or referred to another hospital.

