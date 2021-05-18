Ontario plans to launch ‘very soon’ reopening plan amid declining coronavirus cases: Elliott

The Ontario government will remove the color-coded framework for the COVID-19 restrictions it introduced this fall and replace it with a new reopening plan that Health Minister Christine Elliott says will come out very soon.

The frame was discovered in early November during the second wave of the pandemic, but was effectively sidelined when Prime Minister Doug Ford put Ontario under a provincial blockade in early April.

When in force, the framework was supposed to give the province the ability to rapidly increase restrictions in regions experiencing an increase in COVID-19 transmission, but was often criticized for being cumbersome and placing a very high bar to move regions in the most restrictive categories.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Fords office confirmed that the color-coded frame would not be revived as Ontario begins to lift restrictions, though it remains unclear what it will replace.

The news comes hours after Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters in Queens Park that work was under way on a new reopening plan that would outline what could be reopened and when.

We have worked with the Chief Health Officer and medical experts for a safe and careful reopening of Ontario because the last thing we want is to get into it very quickly and get into a fourth wave. We have to do everything we can to avoid it, so we are working on it and we expect it to be available very soon, Elliott said. It is sector specific considering the different types of sectors that can be reopened and what their specific needs and timelines are.

The Ford government released a plan to reopen the scene on April 27 last year, though it did not actually begin lifting the restrictions until nearly a month later.

Sources within the Conservative Progressive government tell CTV News Toronto that while the new reopening plan has not yet reached the cabinet table, the prime minister, ministers and public health officials have been involved in discussions on reopening thresholds.

Sources say the government is considering a number of different scenarios, including specific standards to trigger specific sectoral or regional openings, but has not yet agreed on which direction to take.

A target date to begin lifting the restrictions has not been set in any of them, but sources tell CTV News Toronto that the government is working for an approximate June and early July deadline to fully unlock the economy.

It is not necessarily just the situation regarding the number of people vaccinated although we expect to reach 65 percent (with one dose) before the end of May. But it is also based on hospitalization rates, number of people in intensive care and reproductive number. So there are a number of indicators that need to be looked at together in order to make that determination of when we can move on to the first phase of reopening, Elliott said Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously said he would like to see the number of daily issues well below 1,000 before the restrictions are lifted. Ontario’s seven-day average is currently 2,287 but has fallen steadily for weeks as it was close to 4,300 in mid-April.

With files from CTV News Queen Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello