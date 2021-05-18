Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC likely to hear acceptance of Stan Swamys’s condition today





In view of the poor health of Elgar Parishad accused Stan Swamy, his lawyers relocated the Bombay High Court (HC) requesting an urgent hearing of the conditional octogenesis request for medical reasons. HC granted the request and is likely to hear the request on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, authorities at Taloja Prison, where the 84-year-old is being held, took the priest Jesus to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment and also vaccinated him for Covid- 19 According to Swamys’s lawyer, Mihir Joshi, inmates at Taloja Prison reported 26 cases of Covid-19, and one co-accused, Hani Babu, who is in the same prison hospital with the octogen, also tested positive for the virus. . Swamy has developed a cough and fever over the past week and he suspects he may also have contracted the virus. However, after the prison authorities did not test him for Covid-19, we decided to relocate HC for an urgent hearing of his conditional request for medical reasons. We moved the backstage on Monday and hope it comes out to be heard in front of the SJ Kathawalla courthouse on Wednesday, Joshi said. Swamy, who has done considerable work in Jharkhand for the rights and upbringing of the tribal community there, was arrested last year on October 9, for his alleged involvement in the violence incident in Bhima-Koregaon 2018, which left one dead and several others injured. Swamys’s lawyers moved to HC last month after his request for parole on substantive grounds was rejected by a special court last year. HC, while rejecting the urgent hearing of the appeal against the decision of the special courts, had given freedom to the family of the Jesuit priest to move a claim for bail in the medical field, as it took into account his age and poor health. Following reports from a large number of inmates and staff at Taloja Prison that tested positive for Covid-19 and prison authorities refused to test Swamy despite the fever, his relatives were urged to request an urgent hearing on the release request with condition. According to Joshi, the application seeks instructions from prison authorities to test Swamy for Covid-19 and to transfer him to a hospital outside the prison as he does not have sufficient and qualified medical staff in the prison. Taloja Prison Supervisor Kaustubh Kurlekar, however, said they have not received any complaints from Swamy about any health problems. On Saturday, I had visited the high security cell where he was [Swamy] is deposited. But he has not complained about anything. He is already on medical diet. Prison officials and the doctor regularly tour the counties [barracks], and if any inmates have a health problem, they can communicate with the officers and take medication. Instead of informing friends and relatives abroad about his health problems, he should inform us in order to provide him with medical help if he needs it, Kurlekar said.

