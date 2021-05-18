Saudi Arabia to invest $ 1 billion to support Africa’s post-pandemic recovery





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2021. Saudi Press Agency / Materials through REUTERS

Saudi Arabia will support African countries with investments and loans worth about $ 1 billion this year to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday. “The Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion new, or about $ 1 billion, to developing countries in Africa this year,” Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech at a debt relief conference. in Paris. He also said the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), had invested about $ 4 billion in energy, mining, telecom, food and other sectors in Africa and would continue to look for opportunities in others on the mainland. African leaders and heads of multilateral lenders met in Paris on Tuesday to find ways to finance the pandemic-hit African economies and discuss tackling the continent’s billions of dollars in debt. Read more The summit brought together about 30 African and European heads of state, as well as heads of global financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. “The impact of the pandemic on low-income African countries was strong, as it widened the funding gap needed to achieve development goals. Importers’s important to continue joint international efforts to overcome this crisis,” the prince said. known in the west by its initials MbS. Earlier in the day, IMF member countries agreed to clear Sudan’s arrears to the institution, removing a final hurdle to obtaining wider foreign debt relief of at least $ 50 billion. Read more Saudi Arabia, Sudan’s third-largest creditor with about $ 4.6 billion in debt, has said it will push hard for a broader debt-read deal to help a country emerge from decades of sanctions and isolation under ousted former President Omar al-Bashir. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

