UAE, Saudis call on Lebanese ambassadors over FM comments





BEIRUT (AP) – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned their Lebanese ambassadors on Tuesday to protest televised remarks by the Lebanese foreign minister, in which he suggested the Gulf countries provide support to extremists.

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Saudi Arabia, demanded that Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe offer a formal apology to member states.

Wehbe’s remarks on the US-backed Alhurra news channel sparked a firestorm in Lebanon and among Gulf countries. They came amid already strained relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia’s traditional ally. Just last month, Saudi Arabia halted production from Lebanon after it discovered a large shipment of smuggled amphetamine pills inside pomegranates.

In remarks late Monday, Wehbe said “places of friendship and brotherhood” brought Islamic State militants to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. When asked if he meant that the Gulf countries funded IS, he replied harshly: “Funded by me then?” When a Saudi commentator criticized the Lebanese president, Wehbe was fired, saying like a Lebanese that he could not accept being insulted by a “Bedouin”, a term he used derogatory to describe Gulf nationals. He left the studio but returned to complete the interview. The comments sparked a protest among many Lebanese, who feared they would strain already strained relations with Gulf countries. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Wehbe’s comments do not represent official policy. Aoun’s opponents criticized Wehbe’s appointment as foreign minister, accusing him of lack of experience and diplomacy. The comments were widely circulated and ridiculed on social media. Wehbe issued a statement offering an apology, saying he made the comments while outraged by the offensive accusations against his president. But the UAE and Saudi Arabia summoned their Lebanese ambassadors. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs “strongly condemned the derogatory and racist statements” made by Wehbe. He said he gave a note of protest to the Lebanese ambassador denouncing Wehbe’s comments that “fly in the face of all diplomatic norms”. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the comments were an insult to the Kingdom and its people. Saudi Arabia, a major supporter of Lebanon, has been embroiled in a regional war with Iran, the main ally of the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Tensions between the two regional power plants have often poured into a deadlock in Lebanese politics. Saudi Arabia is among the Gulf countries that imposed sanctions on Hezbollah. Separately, Lebanon’s political stalemate took a new turn after Aoun, the president, complained to parliament of more than six months of delay as the small country plunged deeper into the worst economic crisis in its modern history. The letter to the legislature was intended to put pressure on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to resign. Aoun and Hariri are embroiled in a power struggle over the composition and size of the Cabinet. Hariri was tasked by Aoun to form a cabinet in October after being appointed by a majority of lawmakers. But Aoun can not download it. “It has become clear that the prime minister-designate is incapable of forming a government capable of rescuing and dealing with international financial institutions,” Aoun wrote in a letter to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Aoun urged the general assembly of parliament to consider his letter. It was not immediately clear when Berry could call lawmakers for a meeting or what the outcome might be. In March, Aoun called on Hariri to form a government immediately or leave. Hariri responded quickly, challenging Aoun to leave on his own. The political stalemate only deepened the country’s concerns. Lebanon’s domestic currency has been in a free fall since the end of 2019, losing over 85% of its value. The government defaults on its external debt last year and nearly half the population has been pushed into poverty and unemployment. Commodity prices have risen and inflation has risen. Banks have imposed informal controls on people’s savings and the central bank’s foreign reserves have shrunk to an import-dependent country. The outgoing government resigned last August after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut that killed 211 people and damaged entire neighborhoods.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos