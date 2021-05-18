White House says Trump administrator did nothing ‘constructive’ to end Middle East conflict

The White House said Tuesday that apart from a peace plan “dead on arrival,” the Trump administration did “nothing constructive” to end the conflict in the Middle East.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki was defending the Biden administration’s approach to the ongoing violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, and claimed that a “two-state solution” was the only option for “lasting” peace in the region.

Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration “is not following the same tactics of the previous administration” with its strategy to de-escalate tensions in the region.

“Apart from presenting a peace proposal that was dead on arrival, we do not think they did anything constructive, really, to end the long conflict in the Middle East,” Psaki told reporters. “So, obviously, we were dealing with a conflict that was happening while we were talking. It is happening on the ground. People’s lives are lost. Yes, the ongoing violence would work to resolve it.”

Psaki added that the White House “continues to hold the view that providing humanitarian and security assistance to the Palestinians, while still maintaining our long-standing security relationship with Israel, is in the United States’ interest.”

“A two-state solution, which both sides will have to come together to agree on, is the only way to have a long-term result that is peaceful and sustainable,” Psaki said.

Members of the Trump administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have criticized the Biden administrations’ strategy, saying President Biden has provided “weakness and ambivalence” as the violence continues the worst violence since 2014.

“We have witnessed four years of progress towards peace, now devastated by more than a week of unprovoked violence against the people of Israel,” Pence said on Tuesday.

The former vice president said the Trump-Pence administrations’ commitment to Israel was unrivaled, while claiming that the “failures” of the new administration in the region have called for Hamas aggression.

“We made it clear to the world through our actions,” Pence said, referring to the administrations that mediated in the Middle East peace agreements, the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the relocation of the US embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing it as ” the capital of the state of Israel “.

“But from the moment President Biden took office, everything changed and the results have revived the violence,” he said. “Weakness awakens evil.”

Pence announced the Abraham Accords, which the Trump administration called a “historic peace deal” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that normalized relations and created bilateral agreements on “investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, environment, establishment of reciprocal embassies and other areas of mutual benefit. “

At the time, Israel and the UAE also said they would continue their efforts to “achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

In 2018, the Trump administration moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem a long-debated relocation to Washington and one that showed the U.S. officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The Trump-Pence administration set the table for lasting peace and an end to decades of conflict in the region,” Pence said Tuesday. “President Biden has replaced strength with weakness, moral clarity with confusion, and loyalty with betrayal.”

Pence added: “In the midst of these unprovoked attacks, let us pray for the peace of Jerusalem and if the world knows nothing else, let the world know this: America stands with Israel.”

Biden on Monday voiced his support for a ceasefire during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and over the weekend, Biden conveyed “the need for Hamas to stop its missile target in Israel and affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists.” attacks “, noting that Hamas has fired” more than 3,000 rockets “at Israel amid ongoing conflict.

Hamas , the Palestinian militant group, has launched a sustained missile campaign targeting civilian areas in Israel; in response, Israel launched heavy artillery fire and airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least 180 people, including 55 children and 33 women. Over 1,200 people were injured. Eight people have been killed in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

The White House said this week that any action the administration takes is “aimed at reducing violence and ending conflict on the ground.”

“The prism we are making all our decisions is how we can help end the violence and de-escalate the situation on the ground, and our calculation, at this point, is for those conversations to take place behind the scenes, by “Weighing in on our crucial strategic partnership with Israel and other countries in the region is the most constructive approach we can take,” Psaki said on Monday.

She added: “Our approach is through a calm, intensive diplomacy and that is where we feel we can be most effective.”

