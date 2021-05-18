India The only place to send liquid oxygen to Nepal amid a Covid surge





After India, Nepal is the most affected country in South Asia with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the Himalayan nation. Despite Chinese aid, all Nepalese oxygen needs are being met by India. In these difficult times, New Delhi has come to the aid of Kathmandu. Two tanks, with a capacity of 15 tonnes each, have made the rounds from India to supply liquid oxygen to Nepal. Sources have told India Today TV that three more boats could be added soon. READ ALSO: Nepal records highest overnight coronavirus-related deaths; aid arrives from China “100% of Nepal ‘s liquid oxygen needs are being met by India, by Indian tankers,” said an official. This was confirmed by the foreign policy adviser of the Prime Minister PK Sharma Olis, Rajan Bhattarai who said, Nepal has received liquid oxygen from India and is the only country from where we are getting liquid oxygen. The demand for oxygen has increased significantly and the government of Nepal has tried its best to meet the demand. The Oli administration has had two major battles to fight, one domestic policy and the political future of Olis as Prime Minister and second, the deteriorating pandemic situation in the country. Currently, the minority government came back after Oli lost the vote of confidence as the opposition could not gather the right numbers to form the government. Meanwhile, the Indian envoy to Kathmandu, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra during his speech at the inauguration of a Covid Center in the capital said: India has stood together and continuously assisted Nepal in its fight against the Covid pandemic19. We will continue to do so. While India has banned the export of vaccines to Kathmandu, given the serious situation at home, Beijing has intervened with 8,00,000 doses of their vaccine. The neighbor looks from India to get the second dose of Covishield vaccine that was administered in Nepal one million population. Nepal had signed a contract for 2 million doses with the Serum Institute of India, of which only one million had been submitted. READ | The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli loses the vote of confidence in Parliament Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney in a tweet said: Even as India struggles with a Covid increase, it should not shrink from continuing to help its neighbors. Indian vaccines and medicines for Nepal and Bhutan are vital to India’s public health. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Maldives and Sri Lanka also deserve special attention. Even as India battles a Covid surge, it should not shrink from continuing to help its neighbors. Indian vaccines and medicines for Nepal and Bhutan are vital for India's own public health. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives and Sri Lanka also deserve special attention. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) May 18, 2021 Nepal is currently seeing around 8000 fresh Covid infections with a rapid increase in infections and death rate.







