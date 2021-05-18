Connect with us

The Lost Village emerges from the Italian lake 71 years after it was submerged

The remnants of a lost Italian village have reappeared for the first time in 71 years after it sank to create a hydroelectric power plant.

Curon, a former alpine village in Italy northeast of South Tyrol, was flooded by authorities to become a reservoir in 1950 – despite opposition from hundreds of its inhabitants.

A dam was built to merge two natural lakes and create the site of energy generation, causing the village to be covered by Lake Resia during the process.

About 163 houses were lost from the lake bed and only the 14th Century church tower remained visible on the water surface – creating a magnificent landmark that has become a tourist attraction.

Curon, a former village in south-east Tyrol, Italy, was flooded by authorities to become a reservoir in 1950. In the photo: The lake in its current state, partly clear

Now decades later repairs in the country have seen the past cleared, as the reservoir has been temporarily drained revealing the scary remains of Curon, which borders Austria and Switzerland.

Photographs of tourists and locals again walk on the remains of stairs, walls and basements in the former settlement.

About 400 people displaced from the village in 1950 settled nearby forming a new village. The other 600 are thought to have left.

Pictures of the clear lake show tourists and locals walking over the former Curon village for the first time in 71 years. In the photo: Basements are exposed

A lattice which is submerged under the lake reappears as the reservoir drains

A building remains partially submerged as the village reappears. 163 houses were flooded by authorities in 1950

The steps lead nowhere to the remains of Curon village, which have been under water for 71 years

Curon (pre-flood photo), a village in northeastern South Tyrol, Italy, became a reservoir in 1950

Lake Resia, named Reschensee in German, borders Austria and Switzerland. The land was annexed to the Italians after the First World War. German remains the first language for many people in the region

It was reported that locals were initially told the lake would be only five feet deep, leaving some houses on the water.

However, a sign posted in the village in 1940 – which was written in Italian but not spoken by the locals – is said to have been withdrawn after this promise, informing residents that it would instead be 22 meters deep, recentlyreports.

South Tyrol, once part of Austria, was annexed to Italy after World War I, and German remains the first language of many in the region.

Maintenance work is underway on the lake in Resia, Italy, May 14th. About 1,000 people were displaced from the village in 1950

The water level has dropped and the remnants of the submerged village have reappeared

The lake has been a popular tourist attraction with hundreds traveling to see the truck crawling out of the frozen lake in winter. In the photo: Clear lake

Told the author Marco Balzano, who wrote the novel 2018 I’m staying here which is set in Curon recentlythat the sight restored a troubled memory spreading from that small village to the rest of Italy, taking us back to difficult times. ‘

The village story also inspired a Netflix drama in 2020, called Curon.

Luisa Azzolini, a local native, wrote on Twitter photos of the village’s newly exposed remains with the caption: ‘Curon like never before!

St. Anna Chapel and the bell tower sunk in Curon at Graun im Vinschgau on Lake Resia in South Tyrol, in its usual state

The village story also inspired a Netflix drama in 2020, called Curon

‘For maintenance reasons, Lake Resia is half-dried and the remains of the ancient village of Curon have reappeared!

‘A strange feeling walking in the rubble of houses …’

The lake has been a popular tourist attraction with hundreds traveling to see the truck crawling out of the frozen lake in winter.

