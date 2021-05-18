The Lost Village emerges from the Italian lake 71 years after it was submerged

The remnants of a lost Italian village have reappeared for the first time in 71 years after it sank to create a hydroelectric power plant.

Curon, a former alpine village in Italy northeast of South Tyrol, was flooded by authorities to become a reservoir in 1950 – despite opposition from hundreds of its inhabitants.

A dam was built to merge two natural lakes and create the site of energy generation, causing the village to be covered by Lake Resia during the process.

About 163 houses were lost from the lake bed and only the 14th Century church tower remained visible on the water surface – creating a magnificent landmark that has become a tourist attraction.

Now decades later repairs in the country have seen the past cleared, as the reservoir has been temporarily drained revealing the scary remains of Curon, which borders Austria and Switzerland.

Photographs of tourists and locals again walk on the remains of stairs, walls and basements in the former settlement.

About 400 people displaced from the village in 1950 settled nearby forming a new village. The other 600 are thought to have left.

It was reported that locals were initially told the lake would be only five feet deep, leaving some houses on the water.

However, a sign posted in the village in 1940 – which was written in Italian but not spoken by the locals – is said to have been withdrawn after this promise, informing residents that it would instead be 22 meters deep, recentlyreports.

South Tyrol, once part of Austria, was annexed to Italy after World War I, and German remains the first language of many in the region.

Told the author Marco Balzano, who wrote the novel 2018 I’m staying here which is set in Curon recentlythat the sight restored a troubled memory spreading from that small village to the rest of Italy, taking us back to difficult times. ‘

The village story also inspired a Netflix drama in 2020, called Curon.

Luisa Azzolini, a local native, wrote on Twitter photos of the village’s newly exposed remains with the caption: ‘Curon like never before!

‘For maintenance reasons, Lake Resia is half-dried and the remains of the ancient village of Curon have reappeared!

‘A strange feeling walking in the rubble of houses …’

