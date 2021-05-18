SEE: The Senate holds a hearing on the revival of international travel





British holidaymakers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year as governments in both countries eased their restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic trip. A plane from Manchester, England, landed the first of more than 5,000 tourists expected to arrive on 17 UK flights to the Portugals southern Algarve region on the first day non-essential travel was allowed. As local temperatures soared towards a high forecast of 32 C (90 F), tourists were met at Faro airport by workers handing out COVID-19 welcome equipment containing masks and disinfectants, and by the head of the Algarve tourist authority . The arrivals lit up the prospects for Portugal's crucial tourism sector, particularly the sun and surf resorts along the Algarve coast, which relies heavily on the UK market and where hotels close for most of last year. Arriving tourists needed to show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within the previous 72 hours. Both Portugal and the United Kingdom have lowered their seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to between three and four. Authorities said the level was low enough to ease restrictions. The Portuguese government on Saturday announced that people from European countries with COVID-19 incidence levels below 500 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days can now also make non-essential trips to Portugal. This means that most Europeans can travel to Portugal, as long as they can show a negative test. The UK government has placed Portugal and 11 other countries on a so-called green list of low-risk territories. Britons returning home from those areas do not need to enter quarantine.

