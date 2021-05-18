HSE attack without parallels as most hackers avoid targeting healthcare systems, expert says

Cybersecurity expert Aleading has said that the deliberate intent of a state-run hacked healthcare system means that this attack is unparalleled.

iarn Martin said the difference between the WannaCry attack in 2017 that affected UK hospitals and this attack was that the HSE was specifically targeted on this occasion.

Former chief executive of the UK National Cyber ​​Security Center and now professor at Oxford UniversityTold RT Radio Ones Drivetime that while most hackers will not target charities or healthcare systems, clearly the people behind it do not have no scruples at all and are quite happy to extort a state health care system This is the most unusual.

Several cases surfaced in Germany and the Czech Republic last year when hospitals were hacked but when the perpetrators released they were hospitals, they withdrew. That clearly is not here, Martin said.

Mr Martin said that even if the Government were to pay a reward, the reconstruction of the systems could be extremely slow and could take as long as the reward was not paid.

Restoring systems can take just as long, and in the meantime, you have discovered that the Irish taxpayer has funded global crime.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Ossian Smyth said he expects the hackers behind the ransomware attack on the HSE to release sensitive patient data online in the future.

The e-Government Minister said that much of the data stored by the HSE had been encrypted by hackers and that because the Government would not pay any ransom, he expects them to publish some of this data online.

Private patient records, diagnostic and financial records, and files from the child protection agency Tusla are also stored on HSEs servers.

Mr Smyth said the relevant authorities were doing everything they could to secure the sensitive data, but told RTS Six One News: I absolutely cannot guarantee, and in fact, I would expect some data to be published in the future, especially since we will not pay a ransom.

There is a lot of data that is encrypted, in other words a lot of data that is unavailable at the moment, but there are also extensive backups, so it is not clear yet if there has been any data loss, Smyth said.

The HSE has an extensive disaster recovery system – a dedicated team that is backing up servers all the time – so we do not yet know if there is any data loss.

There are over 2,000 systems that need to be thoroughly checked before returning to the internet with a timeline of a few weeks likely to end.

Minister Smyth said the HSE and the Department of Health were specifically targeted and that after a meeting with 150 Chief Information Officers, it appeared that no other Government IT infrastructure was infected.

This was especially targeted by the health service at a time when he was under a great deal of stress – something particularly cruel to do.

The minister defended the National Cyber ​​Security Center, saying it was absolutely fit for purpose despite being without a director for the past year. Minister Smyth said the Government would pay what was needed to attract a suitable candidate.