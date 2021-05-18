Voters are also taking a cautious approach to opening international borders, amid a heated debate over when to make the change. Loading Forty-four percent of those polled in the most recent Political Monitor Solution said it was ready to open by mid-next year, while another 33 percent believed it was overly optimistic and 14 percent were unsure. Only 9 percent believed the schedule was too pessimistic despite calls from state and business leaders for a clear roadmap. New signs of vaccine reluctance highlight the challenge of achieving some sort of herd immunity to the coronavirus, with NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian aiming to have 75 to 80 percent of the population vaccinated before the borders reopen. I look forward to seeing our vaccinated population as soon as we can because it gives us the freedom to make these conversations [about border controls] and make choices about what we do moving forward, Ms. Berejiklian said Tuesday. We can not do that until we have vaccinated most of our people.

Interim Victorian Prime Minister James Merlino said progress depended on federal action on vaccine distribution and quarantine, including Commonwealth funding for the new quarantine center the state government has proposed for Melbourne in the north. We can not talk about easing restrictions, whether its quarantine at home, if its settings regarding our borders and flights coming to you we can not talk about those changes until we see an improvement in Commonwealth vaccines and parameters quarantine alternatives beyond hotel quarantine, he said Australia is not alone in tackling vaccine reluctance, with one CNN poll last month showing 26 percent of adult Americans do not want to take a hit. But the UK has shown much greater support for vaccinations, with one government survey last month assessing vaccine reluctance to only 6 or 7 percent. Mr Morrison has not set a target for the vaccine program, but U.S. President Joe Biden this month said he wanted 70 percent of adults to get at least one stroke by July 4, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he wished all the adults had been offered their first dose by the end of July.

The results of the Political Monitor Solution on those who are unlikely to have the vaccine do not include 3 percent who were fully vaccinated, 19 percent who had their first stroke, and 13 percent registered to have a vaccine. When those who were puzzled about vaccines were asked why, 50 percent said they were concerned about side effects. Peak Medical experts, in a group known as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, said on April 8 that people under the age of 50 should get the Pfizer vaccine because of the very low risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine. As well as worried about side effects, 38 percent said they did not know enough about vaccines, 32 percent said they wanted to wait until more people were vaccinated, and 21 percent said they were not in a priority group and could wait.