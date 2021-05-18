Morning Post: Mass Vaccination Gap, Backed by Gas Plant, Australian Artists at NFT

Gin the morning What will it take to get Australians to roll up their sleeves and get one Bark stroke? A set date for the reopening of international borders can do the trick, as it finally appears there are plenty of vaccines in some areas, just a short supply of patients.

A nurse who administered only one vaccine at an eight-hour shift at one of Victoria’s mass vaccination centers says she’s angry at the snails’ pace spread. The nurse said there were many shots, but people were not showing up to pick them up. The slow, frustrating for nurses and disturbing that Australia seems to be holding this stance allows it to close borders as long as possible while the vaccine is sitting there. Scott Morrison is facing growing pressure to set a date for the reopening of international borders and accept that the health system will have to deal with new variants of the virus. The head of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Omar Khorshid, said a certain date could encourage people to take the stroke.

The government is supporting a gas recovery from pandemic, spending $ 600 million on a new one power plant despite the head of the Energy Security Board, Kerry Schott, warning that it made little commercial sense. This comes as Australian politicians and companies urged to abandon plans to invest in new coal, gas and oil as a major report from the world’s leading energy agency found that fossil fuel expansion must end now if the planet is to address the climate crisis.

More serious clashes have erupted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as Palestinians took part in a day of protests and strikes over Israeli bombing of Gaza. A Palestinian was killed and more than 70 were injured, including 16 by live fire. Areas that have escaped the worst bombing in previous conflicts are bearing the brunt of this time. Israeli television stations are offering security for some of their most profiled reporters after physical attacks and death threats by far-right Jewish extremists. And Joe Bidens’ expression of support for a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas has not calmed calls for more decisive intervention.

Australia

Robert Pether with his sons Oscar and Flynn. Flynn says he spoke to his father only once in the 41 days he was behind bars in Baghdad

The teenage son of an Australian indicted prisoner in Iraq has labeled his fathers’ treatment inhuman and criminal. Robert Pethers’s lawyer claims he is being held as a lever in a dispute with the Central Bank of Iraq in a bitter experience that his son says is hitting the family hard.

Appealsht filed an appeal against a family law decision that took a judge more than seven years to submit after the gross and miserable delay was found it contributed to substantial errors and the trial may have been taken despite the fact that the court file was lost.

Federal and state governments have been accused of suppressing 88 non-confidential expert evidence submissions which supports raising the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and lowering it to a crucial ratio because they lack the political will to act.

world

300 meters long SEG Plaza after it started to shake. Photos: AFP / Getty Images

One of the longest skyscrapers in China was evacuated on Tuesday after it began to shake, sending buyers into panic of security fraud. Officials are investigating what caused the SEG Plaza shake in Shenzhen.

A nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he was seriously ill with Covid-19 has been fired on the lack of respect shown by the government for NHS and health care workers.

U.S. officers will not face charges over the death of Andrew Brown. A court found the death while it was tragic, it was justified because three MPs believed the deadly force was necessary.

Farmers are warning of damage to UK agriculture if Australian beef and lamb producers are given free access to the UK as part of the first major trade agreement after Brexit.

Read recommended

Since the $ 69 million sale of Beeples Everydays digital artwork: The first 5,000 days, The NFT phenomenon has been hailed as an art democratization and has been underestimated as an environmental threat due to the large fossil fuel computing power required for the technology to operate. Throughout the thrill, Australian artists, collectors and galleries have made their performances. Others remain conservative, concerned about environmental effects, confused by the concept, or wary of including themselves in what they see as a new era for art.

The tragic death of ea the woman after a CT angiogram provided by her workplace is a reminder that unnecessary tests have the potential to cause harm, writes Ranjana Srivastava. With the abundance of medical tests marketed as appropriate and non-invasive, it is tempting to consider them as alternatives to the time-tested advice to eat, exercise, and rest in moderation. Difficult It is difficult for many people to understand how anything labeled medical can be harmful to health, but there is ample evidence that unnecessary tests have the potential to cause harm.

Amanda Hampson always dreamed of writing, but by the age of 50, after a complicated life and all sorts of work, she was able to publish her first novel. When I was in my late 40s, I realized that writing a novel was done like Everest. And the more wonderful books you read, the more intimidating it is. I thought, I just have to start, because if I do not, I will be really disappointed in myself. It was like a green flag moment. I just started and did it, and I ended up doing it for about five years.

Unknown

Last week new laws allowed the government to indefinitely detain refugees and give the immigration minister new powers to revoke a person’s refugee status, passed quietly through parliament. This episode of Full Story explores the argument of governments that this gives the minister greater oversight to protect human rights and criticism that these powers are undemocratic and may violate international law.

sports

It’s only the second round of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman but Saturday’s match between the Reds and the Crusaders already has a final feel. The Reds won the Super Rugby AU title this month while the Crusaders lifted the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy. The trans-Tasman race combines these two series together, but there can only be one champion.

Media summary

Penny Wong has accused Scott Morrison of deliberately encouraging anxiety over the conflict with China provide domestic political priorities, reports Australian. Victorian universities may not see pre-pandemic levels of international students by at least 2028, according to Age. IN WA Sot, the traditional owners of the Juukan Gorge have called for a more meaningful place at the table with mining companies operating on their land on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the sanctuary destruction.

It’s coming

There will be a public hearing of a parliamentary committee reviewing the family law system.

There will be a preliminary hearing in the case of the police officer accused of killing Kumanjayi Walker.

