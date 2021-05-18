Scholarships for international students offer new opportunities – News





Scholarships provided by the UABs Office of International Student Services and Scholars help offset tuition costs and enable students to further focus on their courses, community engagement opportunities, and overall experience in the United States.

Media contact: Yvonne Taunton Scholarships provided by the UABs Office of International Student Services and Scholars help offset tuition costs and enable students to further focus on their courses, community engagement opportunities, and overall experience in the United States. (Photo: Steve Wood)The University of Alabama at Birmingham has awarded eight international students scholarships aimed at expanding their educational and research opportunities. Scholarships are awarded by the UAB Office of International Student and Scholar Services, an undergraduate program that provides immigration compliance expertise and institutional counseling to more than 1,600 international students, research researchers, clinical faculty, staff, and visitors to UAB. Since 2005, ISSS has awarded 178 scholarships totaling approximately $ 210,000. Funds help alleviate tuition costs. We are so grateful to the donors who fund these important scholarships, said Catherine Crowe, Director of ISSS. They understand and appreciate the unique challenges of international students, and their investment leads to enriched educational and research opportunities and enhanced cultural perspectives, not only for the beneficiaries but also for the wider campus community. This year ISSS scholarship prices total $ 11,750. Recipients and their scholarships are: Spanish Hickman Estess Scholarship, funded by Rotary District 6860: Chinaza Ngozi Somtochi Esiaba, a Nigeria Graduate School of Public Health

Ha Jeong Ryu, an undergraduate student of the School of Nursing from South Korea Pushpamala Deosthale International Software Scholarship Nabaa Naveed, a biology student from Pakistan Joseph F. Volker International Scholarship Iyinoluwa Victoria Babarinde, a Master of Public Health student from Nigeria

Prajun Trital, a university student of computer science from Nepal Caroline and Charles W. Ireland International Student Scholarship Deborah Ireoluwa Makanjuola, a Master of Public Health student from Nigeria

Anita Aboagye, a PhD student at the School of Health Professions from Ghana

Samain Sabrin, a doctoral student in civil engineering from Bangladesh Scholarship funds help offset tuition costs and enable students to further focus on their courses, community engagement opportunities, and overall experience in the United States. I wholeheartedly thank all our donors and am proud of the ISSS staff for managing these important awards, said Majd Zayzafoon, MD, Ph.D., MBA, Provost Assistant for International Education and Associate Dean for International Medical Education . The impact of international student support is great as it ensures sustainable investments with large profits. With every international graduate, our donors are creating a positive image of the United States and creating a continuous cycle of development. Our graduates contribute economically and socially to a global society and pass on economic, social, educational and health benefits to their community. For information about ISSS and the services they provide, visit uab.edu/global/about/programs-services/isss. For information on scholarships and awards, visit giving.uab.edu.







