Ontario will not return to the COVID-19 color-coded framework, the government says





Ontario will not return to the color-coded COVID-19 response framework once reopening begins, says a spokesman for the prime minister’s office. The framework, introduced for the first time in the autumn, placed the regions in the province in different categories depending on local COVID-19 transmission rates. However, the framework was suspended twice – both during the second and third waves – as the province enforced stay-at-home orders and imposed stronger restrictions than those contained in the framework. Read more: ‘It’s safe to open’: Toronto ICU doctor optimistic about second pandemic summer in Ontario Meanwhile, Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Tuesday that the province would announce a reopening plan “very soon”. Ontario is currently under a recently extended stay at home order and is now expected to expire on June 2nd. The story goes down the ad “We have been working with the chief health officer and medical experts for a safe and prudent reopening of Ontario because the last thing we want is to get into it very quickly and get into a fourth wave,” Elliott said. “We have to do everything we can to avoid it, so we are working on it and we expect it to be available very soon.” Trends A wealthy BC couple is accused of queuing up vaccines in the Yukon to be convicted on Tuesday

AstraZeneca first dose, Pfizer 2: The study says the combination is safe and effective















Medical experts call on Ontario to reconsider when and how COVID-19 2nd vaccines are made





Medical experts call on Ontario to reconsider when and how COVID-19 2nd vaccines are made

Elliott did not give many additional details, but added that the plan will take into account vaccination rates, hospitalizations, ICU capacity and virus reproductive factor. “So there are a number of indicators that need to be looked at together in order to make that determination of when we can move on to the first phase of reopening,” she said. Elliott also said the plan will be “sector-specific, seeing what different types of sectors can be reopened and what their specific needs and timelines are.” The story goes down the ad See the link » <br />

