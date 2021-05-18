Audrey Kupferberg: World News, Deadwood

The latest film by Tom Hanks is a 21st Century West called World News. After several months of limited availability, this movie can now be widely viewed on home appliances.

It’s a 21st Century West not only because its original release date is Christmas 2020, but by definition. Westerners throughout the 20th Century tend to be formulaic. B Low budget Westerns were made to excite neighborhood kids on weekends, but many adults shared the fun. Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Gabby Hayes, Hopalong Cassidy, George OBrien, and even John Wayne have been cast. So many of the most popular faces that take action pictures an hour. Each movie had noise, girls in the ballroom, gunfights and good-hearted columns sleeping in mud-covered pits and emerging from life where farmland and grazing land were scarce.

Then there were the classic Westerners of the 20th Century, with higher budgets; in some cases, they are cinematic masterpieces: Stagecoach, Red River, My Darling Clementine, Shane, The Tunch Wild, How West West Won. Movies by John Ford, Howard Hawks, William Wyler and later Sam Peckinpah.

Although News of the World hardly measures up to the best kind of Western genre, it is a great pastime. As a recent Western, the film portrays the vague world of post-war Texas as more than a cliché; sometimes it is a gloomy uncivilized place where people talk and act brutally. Realistic style is considered. Even the settlers, who were often portrayed as family stereotypes with family kindness here, are portrayed as shameless.

Tom Hanks plays a veteran Confederate Army captain who travels through Texas among the crazy Southern population. He makes a living by reading newspapers and giving recitations about interesting news to inform those who are willing to pay a dime for this opportunity. Along the way, he discovers a sad blonde girl in Kiowa dress who speaks the Kiowa language. Circumstances make it difficult for him to be separated from the child. This is the essence of the plot.

Hanks is the only living actor I can see in this role. His character is gentle, kind, but ruthless in relation to child protection. Simply, he is a good man in a troubled world. If the times were different, the character would be played by James Stewart, another star whose eyes said good fortune.

Of course, the more time the child and her unwanted caregiver spend together, the more complicated their relationship becomes. The more people they lead to their most uncomfortable – the more challenging the placement of the child becomes. Even with a cast that includes more than a few good things for nothing, the emphasis is on moments of warmth and sentimentality.

Watching News of the World brought me back to my deep appreciation for the 2004-2006 HBO Deadwood series, one of the best examples of the Western genre ever made. I just took a second look at the 2019 sequel Deadwood: The Movie. Created by David Milch, all parts of Deadwood are examples of the modern Western genre. Characters include real performances of Calamity Jane and her lesbian boyfriend; plus the most powerful man in town – the salon owner. There are also prostitutes, the corrupt politician, the ghettoized Chinese, the black man who remains a foreigner, and the admirable lawmaker and his business partner – the wheelchair Jew who becomes the owner of a shop. Milch drew fine details of Deadwood with historical accuracy. Itsshtë Wild After all, so … some drink a lot. Some noise in disgusting ways. Some mutilation and murder. The carcasses of the almonds are thrown to the pigs for dinner. Some are good people.

World news is great fun. There is no doubt about that. But Deadwood is a classic, a great creation, not for little tots, but exciting – a masterpiece.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and reviewer. She is an emitus lecturer and former director of Film Studies at the University of Albany and co-author of several entertaining biographies with her husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

