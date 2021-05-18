Less than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waterloo Region on Monday after most clinics closed – Kitchen





Less than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines occurred Monday in the Waterloo Region after most clinics in the area closed, according to the strength of area vaccines. The three main clinics, Pinebush in Cambridge, Boardwalk in Waterloo and the Health Sciences Campus in Kitchener, all closed again due to lack of supply. Read more: Medical experts urge Ontario to reconsider when and how COVID-19 vaccine doses are given The only clinic that remained open was the Wellesley Vaccination Clinic, according to a spokesman for the region. The task force reported 254,237 vaccinations carried out in the Waterloo Region, just 1,447 more than was reported Monday.















Ontario opens vaccination appointments until 18+ on Tuesday





Ontario opens vaccination appointments until 18+ on Tuesday

A total of 38.89 percent of Waterloo Region residents have now been vaccinated, according to the task force. Trends Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, but the lowest daily testing in a few months

On the other hand, Waterloo Public Health reported 57 positive coronavirus tests on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 15,364. In addition, another 53 people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of solved cases in the area to 14,594. It is now 10 days since a COVID-19-related death was reported in the Waterloo Region so the death toll remains at 254. This pushes the number of active cases up to 502. There are now seven other people (43 in total) in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including 28 who are in intensive care. The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area has increased from one to 12 as five people tested positive at a food and beverage outlet. Read more: Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, but the lowest daily testing in a few months Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total province now stands at 513,102. It is the lowest daily count of cases since the end of March and it is the first time that cases are under 2,000 since then as well. According to Tuesdaysreport, 472 cases were registered in Toronto, 360 in the Peel Region, 116 in York, 114 in Hamilton and 102 in Durham. All other local public health units reported less than 100 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 8,506 while 17 more deaths were recorded.

