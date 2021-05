Lindbergh Pushes Bizav Environmental Leadership

In Tuesday’s keynote presentation at EBACE Connect, aviator and philanthropist Erik Lindbergh challenged the business aviation sector to increase its leadership role to make the industry more environmentally sustainable. He told NBAA President Ed Ed Bolen that the Charles Foundation and Anne Morrow Lindbergh will soon share a series of awards to stimulate innovation towards carbon neutrality through its ForeverFlight initiative, which is supported by the XPrize Foundation and $ 100 million in funding by Elon Musk. “We will have multiple prices to overcome obstacles [to its net and true zero-carbon goals], and we are not sitting on our backs waiting for something to happen that we may not like, ”Lindbergh said. “Europe is leading the way on sustainability issues and we in the US need to move in that direction.” Lindbergh also confirmed his intention to mark the centenary of the first solo flight across the Atlantic in 1927 by his grandfather, Charles Lindbergh. He told the EBACE Connect audience that he intends to make the flight from New York to Paris with a low or zero carbon aircraft, adding that a hybrid electric model will probably prove to be the most feasible option. The EBACE Connect keynote session also featured advocacy for electric aircraft and new fuel and propulsion systems. Lindbergh, who is chairman of the pioneer of the VerdeGo Aero hybrid electric motor, encouraged business aviation executives to be part of this new wave. “The advent of distributed electric propulsion and the ability to deploy propulsion anywhere in an air frame allows you to have entirely new missions like eVTOL and eSTOL,” he continued. “Over the next five to 10 years, these new aircraft will change the way we move around the planets, starting with short- and medium-distance missions.” As new aircraft work their way into service, Lindbergh approved Bolen’s call for business aviation to continue to be at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel approval (SAF). “There will be new biofuels, and potentially hydrogen and other alternative fuels like ammonia, but these are new and unproven,” he commented. “SAF has shifted from using palm fuel and now companies are taking fuel stocks that are more sustainable. “This is the bridge that will lead us to these other fuels and crazy new batteries, so we need to use what we have now and slowly transfer it to what is coming.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos