The province reports 129 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths

There are 142 people in the hospital. One hundred and fifteen people are receiving hospital care: North West, six; North Central, five; Saskatoon, 44; Central East, five; Regina, 47; South-West, two; South-Central, two; and South-East, four. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: North West, one; North Central, dy; Saskatoon, nine years old; and Regina, 15 years old.

As of May 17, 9,467 disturbing variants have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following areas: Far North West, 209; Far East North, 18; North West, 422; North Central, 293; North-East, 55; Saskatoon, 1,336; Central West, 101; Central East, 475; Regina, 4,428; South-West, 322; South Central, 681; and South-East, 978. There are 149 VOCs screened with pending settlement.

One hundred and forty-three new descent results were reported today. Of the 4,586 VOCs with lines identified by the whole genome ranking in Saskatchewan, 4,477 are B.1.1.1.7 (MB), 92 are P.1 (Brazilian), 10 are B.1.351 (SA), and seven are B.1.617 ( Indian).

NITHA data

As of May 17, there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities.

These cases are located in Far North Central (Athabasca), one; Far North West, 16; Far East North, 16 years old; North Central, one; and North-East, 0. There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 Disturbance Variants (VOCs) in NITHA communities. These cases are located in Far North West, 11; and the Far North, six. So far there have been 3,486 cases (98 percent) that have been cured and one person is hospitalized.

Vaccines are reported

Another 5,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 608,524.

5,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 51; Far North East, 30; North West, 370; North Central, 245; North-East, 44; Saskatoon, 1,523; Central West, 70; Central East, 221; Regina, 1,955; South-West, 79; South Central, 132; and South-East, 381. There were 298 doses administered pending the residence area.

Seventy-five percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-eight percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Fifty-nine percent of those 18+ have received their first dose.

All details of vaccine administration for the province, including first and second doses, can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness. As a source database for vaccine information, Panorama is subject to constant data updates which may result in revised counts, day by day.

Vaccination reservation system open for ages 16+

Eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program is currently age 16 and older for the entire province, including the North Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, trips / walks, pharmacy and mobile clinics.

Residents aged 16+ can book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Please do not call until you have the right to book your vaccination appointment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has planned travel and walking clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and opening hours for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

The current list of pharmacies that offer vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19- pharmacies.

Negative COVID-19 test results on your phone starting tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, May 19 you can be notified of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system. To prepare for this notification option, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) began collecting data on Friday, May 14 through the online application form on static and static test sites. Individuals who have a positive COVID-19 test result will again receive a call from public health, giving them direction for self-isolation and completing contact tracking questions. If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can get your results by text message on your mobile phone.

Reopen the Saskatchewan Roadmap

The reopening of the province is based on the rapid expansion and delivery of larger volumes of COVID-19 vaccines, with the expectation that all Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 will have a chance to receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end. of May 2021. It will occur in three steps, with approximately three weeks between each step.

The ability to reopen Saskatchewan quickly and efficiently will be based on three basic principles:

Anyone eligible to be vaccinated should be immunized as soon as possible with the first vaccine available.

The province receives the supply of vaccines it expects in a timely manner.

Be patient and follow the public health orders on the spot.

Find the details of the plan at Saskatchewan.ca/apërhapur-harta.

