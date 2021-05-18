International
The province reports 129 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths
There are 142 people in the hospital. One hundred and fifteen people are receiving hospital care: North West, six; North Central, five; Saskatoon, 44; Central East, five; Regina, 47; South-West, two; South-Central, two; and South-East, four. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: North West, one; North Central, dy; Saskatoon, nine years old; and Regina, 15 years old.
As of May 17, 9,467 disturbing variants have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following areas: Far North West, 209; Far East North, 18; North West, 422; North Central, 293; North-East, 55; Saskatoon, 1,336; Central West, 101; Central East, 475; Regina, 4,428; South-West, 322; South Central, 681; and South-East, 978. There are 149 VOCs screened with pending settlement.
One hundred and forty-three new descent results were reported today. Of the 4,586 VOCs with lines identified by the whole genome ranking in Saskatchewan, 4,477 are B.1.1.1.7 (MB), 92 are P.1 (Brazilian), 10 are B.1.351 (SA), and seven are B.1.617 ( Indian).
NITHA data
As of May 17, there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities.
These cases are located in Far North Central (Athabasca), one; Far North West, 16; Far East North, 16 years old; North Central, one; and North-East, 0. There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 Disturbance Variants (VOCs) in NITHA communities. These cases are located in Far North West, 11; and the Far North, six. So far there have been 3,486 cases (98 percent) that have been cured and one person is hospitalized.
Vaccines are reported
Another 5,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 608,524.
5,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 51; Far North East, 30; North West, 370; North Central, 245; North-East, 44; Saskatoon, 1,523; Central West, 70; Central East, 221; Regina, 1,955; South-West, 79; South Central, 132; and South-East, 381. There were 298 doses administered pending the residence area.
Seventy-five percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-eight percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Fifty-nine percent of those 18+ have received their first dose.
All details of vaccine administration for the province, including first and second doses, can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness. As a source database for vaccine information, Panorama is subject to constant data updates which may result in revised counts, day by day.
Vaccination reservation system open for ages 16+
Eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program is currently age 16 and older for the entire province, including the North Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, trips / walks, pharmacy and mobile clinics.
Residents aged 16+ can book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Please do not call until you have the right to book your vaccination appointment.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has planned travel and walking clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and opening hours for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.
The current list of pharmacies that offer vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19- pharmacies.
Negative COVID-19 test results on your phone starting tomorrow
Starting Wednesday, May 19 you can be notified of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system. To prepare for this notification option, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) began collecting data on Friday, May 14 through the online application form on static and static test sites. Individuals who have a positive COVID-19 test result will again receive a call from public health, giving them direction for self-isolation and completing contact tracking questions. If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can get your results by text message on your mobile phone.
Reopen the Saskatchewan Roadmap
The reopening of the province is based on the rapid expansion and delivery of larger volumes of COVID-19 vaccines, with the expectation that all Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 will have a chance to receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end. of May 2021. It will occur in three steps, with approximately three weeks between each step.
The ability to reopen Saskatchewan quickly and efficiently will be based on three basic principles:
- Anyone eligible to be vaccinated should be immunized as soon as possible with the first vaccine available.
- The province receives the supply of vaccines it expects in a timely manner.
- Be patient and follow the public health orders on the spot.
Find the details of the plan at Saskatchewan.ca/apërhapur-harta.
For the full media release from the Saskatchewan Government, Click here.
On Twitter: @princealbertnow
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]