International Isotopes Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021 | tidings

IDAHO BEN, Idaho, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Isotopes International Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (“The Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the completed three months March 31, 2021.

Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2021 it was $ 1,992,512 in comparison with $ 2,335,786 for the same period in 2020, an overall decline of approximately 15%. Our net loss for three months is over March 31, 2021, was $ 601,152, compared to the net loss of $ 422,494, for the same period in 2020. The decrease in revenue and increase in net loss were due to the decrease in revenue in our radiochemical and cobalt product segments and an increase in operating costs from licenses and permits for the three-month period compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in revenue was somewhat offset by the increase in revenue in our segment of nuclear medicine products.

Below provides additional details for the first quarter and management expectations for the remainder of the year for our three core business segments.

Revenue from nuclear medicine products for three months ended March 31, 2021, increased by approximately 8% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in sales for the period was due to increased demand for Nuclear Medicine imaging products. We believe this was partly due to a decline in the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and clinics. We expect to see a steady increase in revenue in this segment for the year as new additional products are being introduced as well.

Proceeds from the sale of radiochemical products for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased by approximately 12% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was mainly the result of an interruption in the supply of iodine I-131 from our main supplier. Our main iodine supplier requested a two-month temporary shutdown for reactor maintenance during the period. IN March 2021, the supplier returned to full production and our complete supply of material has returned to normal. We expect to see continued revenue growth within this segment for the year balance sheet.

Revenue from the sale of cobalt products for three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased approximately 61% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the time of closed-source cobalt production sales. High-value sales of highly active cobalt resources occur at somewhat random times throughout the year, and the timing of these sales can often have a significant impact on period comparisons. We expect our cobalt sales to improve during the year and we also expect to see high activity cobalt sales from purchases of contracts with the Department of Energy during the second quarter of 2021.

Steve Laflin, President and CEO of the Company, said, “We are pleased to see a decline in the impact of the COVID-19 explosion on our business and our employees. The increase in sales within the Nuclear Medicine Products segment is a positive sign that the negative impact of COVID-19 in medical imaging procedures is disappearing.Management believed that many imaging procedures were delayed due to COVID-19, not canceled, and that there would be a closed demand for these products. proved to be the case, and a new monthly sales record for the segment was set during the last month of the first quarter.We are also pleased to announce the launch of some new products during the period and have some more in development of our pipeline products.Recreases in revenues in the radiochemical and cobalt product segments are short-lived.We believe we will see significant sales improvement within both of these business segments t for the remainder of the year, and we believe our revenue performance will need more than to offset our decline in the first quarter. “

International Isotopes Inc. Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Product Sales $ 1,992,512 $ 2,335,786 Gross profit $ 1,161,158 $ 1,367,261 Total operating expenses $ 1,611,686 $ 1,576,571 Operating income ($ 450,528) ($ 209,310) Other total income (expenditure) ($ 55,136) ($ 168,727) Net Income (Loss) ($ 601,152) ($ 422,494) Net Income (Loss) For Joint Stock $ 0.00 $ 0.00 basic and diluted Weighing Av. Extraordinary shares – basic 453,449,720 420,692,023 Weighing Av. Outstanding shares – diluted 453,449,720 420,692,023

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures a wide range of calibration and reference standards for nuclear medicine, generic sodium iodide product I-131 for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer, Cobalt-60 closed source products and secures a contract for the production of various medicines for clients.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

The statements set forth in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding long-term impact. of Covid-19, cobalt production time, future revenue growth forecasts for the sodium iodide product, impact of radiological service segment discontinuation, and statements regarding management expectations for the Company’s future performance . The information contained in such future statements is based on current expectations and may change. These statements include a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the current results, performance or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement of the Company expressed or implied by these future statements. Other factors, which may materially affect such forward statements, can be found in the Company records in the Securities and Exchange Commission in www.sec.gov, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year completed 31 December, 2020. Investors, potential investors and other readers are encouraged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating future statements and are warned not to place excessive reliance on such forward-looking statements. Future statements made here are made only on the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update such future statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

