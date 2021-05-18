Moose is thrown into the backyard pool after jumping the fence

A Moose in northern Ontariogot in some deep trouble Monday literally.

The young woman threw a fence and sat in a backyard pool in Garson’s Greater Sudbury community.

KelseyHeikkilahad placed her children in an online lesson when she heard a loud bang near the front of her house, around 12:30 p.m.

“Before I got up to check, I heard a few bangs in the back and then a splash in the pool,” she toldTo the North CBC host Jonathan Pinto.

“I thought maybe there was a car accident or something. A cat never crossed my mind. I have a six foot[two-metre-high] I encircle all my courtyard. “

According to her neighbor, the cat rabbit jumped the fence and crashed into the polafter while fleeing from a car that seemed to be following it. Heikkila said the one-year-old was certainly scared and confused.

“She was big enough to hold her head above the water and was probably five meters tall [1.5 metres]of water Neck and her head were still out “.

Heikkila grabbed the phone and called her husband, who told her to call the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“But I did not have their phone number. So I called the cops and thelady laughed at me and said, ‘No, you have to call the MNR. “And she dropped a phone number.”

Moses was tall enough to hold his head over 1.5 feet of water. She could not get out of the pool because it was too slippery. (@ JesseOshell / Twitter)

Drew a large crowd

After she notified the ministry, Heikkila said, it took them about an hour to make a game plan before they arrived.

“They forced me to send some pictures of the pool with those who were against and they came about an hour later.”

Moses was “super quiet” at that point, she said.

“The only time she made a noise was while throwing lines at the pool to drain the water.”

About a dozen people from the ministry arrived, along with several police officers and members of the fire department.

“They had boys here with shotguns in case she came out and accused someone because she drew quite a crowd,” Heikkila recalls.

“And then it was a matter of just getting sothey pool could calm him down safely without drowning.”

Workers with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as well as the first responders, showed up to help with the hour-long task of safely removing the new moats from the pool. (@ JesseOshell / Twitter)

The rescue lasted several hours

After calming down, the moth swam towards the shallow end of the pool while someone held the hernosis over the water with the sling.

“Once they made sure she was out, the boys just jumped into the pool and disfigured her into a ladder system.”

The whole process took about 4 hours.

Heikkilasaid sells on the deck and took pictures while her children looked out the window.

“He was really good,” she said, adding that he has since learned that the moth has not been damaged and has been released safely into the bush.

The quiet yearbook is limited to transportation. She was checked and successfully released back into the bush that evening. (@ JesseOshell / Twitter)

However, she can not say the same about her pool on the ground. The line was shattered to pieces. Heikkilasa said they have not yet contacted their insurance company.

The bizarre encounter has given her a new insight into the abilities of a moose.

“They can jump very high … I have a six-foot-long fence. Imagine if a child were there,” Heikkila said.

“Aguy following him in a vehicle is what started this. They are wildlife, we are on their property. We are in their territory and we just have to learn to live with them.”

To the North7:22Moose trapped in Garson Pool Kelsey Heikkila jokingly calls it the biggest party she has made since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday, a team from Greater Sudbury Fire Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources landed in its backyard in the Garson community. Reason? A moose trapped in her pool on the ground. Jonathan arrived in Kelsey to find out more. 7:22