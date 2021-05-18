Rajasthan: MLA camp pilot leaves, head of state Cong says he will resolve the issue





An MLA Congressman from Barmer in Rajasthan, who is seen as close to former Deputy Prime Minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Hemaram Choudhary, who represents Gudamalani in the Assembly, said he would give the reason after his resignation is accepted. The development is being seen as a sign of another political storm in the State Congress. Lokesh House spokeswoman Chandra Sharma said that according to information from the Assembly Secretariat, the resignation letter has been received by email and actions will be taken according to the rules. Choudhary was among 19 MLAs, led by former Deputy CM Pilot, who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. Dissatisfaction is reportedly preparing again in the Pilot camp, as they claim the Gehlot government did not do well in the agreement reached at the time of the patch-up. Recently, Choudhary, in his sixth term as MLA, has been openly vocal against the state government and was seen to be increasingly shunned in local politics, even as the political capital of Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary, also an MLA from Barmer (Baytoo site), is set up. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday evening, Hemaram-ji is the old and respected leader of our parties. After I was introduced to his resignation, I spoke to him. This is a family matter, it will be resolved soon. According to the MLA office, the letter sent to President Joshi in his email, WhatsApp, as well as by mail reads: According to Rule 173 of the Rules of Procedure and Business Conduct of Rajasthan Assemblies, I am submitting my resignation, attached to this letter, from the headquarters of the Gudamalani Assembly. Please accept it today yourself. Choudhary had taken over the Gehlot government just two months ago. Speaking in the Assembly on March 13, he had raised the issue of weak roads in his constituency and asked, What is the difference between us and them (BJP)? In his speech, Choudhary had claimed that he had a fraud of Rs 2 to 2.5 Crore in building a road in his constituency and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. He had claimed that no agency in the state could conduct an impartial investigation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos