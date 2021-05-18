Marriott International Files Lawsuit to Fight Rogue Robocalls





The company acts to protect its customers and brand in the pursuit of an end to abusive and illegal practice Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today filed a lawsuit in federal court in Virginia against unknown perpetrators (John Do) responsible for illegal and fraudulent robocalls by abusing the Marriotts name. The lawsuit alleges that these bad actors are using the Marriotts brand for their own commercial gain in violation of state and federal laws. Marriott will aggressively pursue the identities of robocallers to stop these illegal actions affecting Marriott clients and others. Illegal robots are an abusive and deceptive form of telephone trading, with over 18 billion pre-recorded phone calls to the US in 2020. Four months to 2021, that figure has already reached 7.2 billion. * Marriott, her clients, and the American public at large have been aggressively targeted by these robocallers. To motivate consumers to buy the promotion, robots mistakenly represent that they are Marriott agents or employees. Illegal robots in the US deceived by claiming to be from Marriott increased dramatically in 2020 to a peak of seven million per month. Marriott has taken on this federal lawsuit against illegal calls primarily to protect our customers, but also to protect our brand name and intellectual property, said Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International. The Marriotts war will not stop with the filing of today’s complaint, we will continue to review and use all the tools at our disposal to identify and bring to justice the evil actors behind these illegal and deceptive robocalls. Marriott harnessed the skills of two industry leaders in the fight against illegal calls: Industry Traceback Group (ITG) and YouMail, Inc. The ITG, which has been designated by the Federal Communications Commission as the official robocall search consortium, rapidly identifies the point of origin of illegal robocalls. YouMail, a company that protects consumers with application-based protected call services, identifies problem numbers and robotic calls using a combination of its recently patented technology for fingerprint, call patterns and customer feedback. Marriott is working with ITG and YouMail to identify the perpetrators and track their activity. On December 3, 2020, Marriott updated and republished a public statement to confirm that Marriott is not responsible for fraudulent calls, nor has he authorized them. Marriott has received numerous customer complaints regarding fraudulent calls that Marriott mentions, prompting the company to file this lawsuit to stop fraudulent and abusive telemarketing actions, trademark practices and infringements. In addition to the lawsuit, Marriott has provided information about the ongoing fraud to the Federal Trade Commission and made it clear that the Company will work with regulators in their efforts to stop these robberies. How Consumers Can Protect Themselves

There are a number of steps consumers can take to protect themselves from these illegal and deceptive calls: In fact: If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a direct person, this is a phone call. Marriott does not associate or authorize any robocall calls using unregistered messages. Marriott has not provided and will not provide any contact or personal information to the perpetrators of these fraudulent phone calls.

For more information on telephone fraud, visit the Federal Trade Commissions customer information page. *Robocall Index of YouMail Robocalls Historical mail by time About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 major brands covering 133 countries and territories. Marriott also operates hotel franchises and licenses vacation-owned vacations worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program.

