Bombardier Cooperation To Improve Delivery of Parts





Bombardier will work with Sterling Global Aviation to improve its global parts delivery, including AOG situations, the Canadian airline announced today. Under the partnership, Bombardier will have access to a network of aircraft on five continents to deliver parts and increase support provided by its mobile response teams. “Our customers deserve a quick and easy AOG resolution, and our partnership with Sterling, an industry leader in providing AOG logistics across the globe, allows us to quickly and efficiently deliver the parts our customers need,” he said. Bombardier vp of customer support Andy Nureddin. “We are pleased to further increase our portfolio of solutions and are proud to add this offer in ways we can be there for our customers when and where they need us.” Bombardier operates parts facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East that combined the transportation of more than 350,000 parts per year with a 96 percent availability rate. The collaboration is part of a broader effort by Bombardier to complement its customer service network and increase its footprint by 30 percent. This activity includes expanding the company-owned service centers in Berlin, Miami, London Biggin Hill and Singapore, and a new service center in Melbourne, Australia.

