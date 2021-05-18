JSC will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in primary and secondary schools in June





Starting in June, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to both primary and secondary schools across the province in an announcement made Tuesday. Delivery dates are still being finalized with local education officials, but once confirmed, the dates will be communicated to parents through individual schools. In total, the province says there will be 90,000 vaccines made available to those 12 years of age and older. Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine reservations for 2nd dose available to priority population in Saskatchewan “Saskatchewan has led the country with one of the most aggressive vaccination programs and now we are building further with this by adding a school-based vaccination program,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewans health minister. The story goes down the ad “The school vaccination option provides greater convenience for parents who want to see their children get protection through vaccination.” Pfizer will be the only brand of vaccine administered to children of this age group, the last group currently approved for immunization. The province said it hopes to expand vaccination for younger populations in the fall as vaccines are approved nationwide for their use. Meetings during travel, on foot and on booked reservations will be reduced over the next three weeks during school immunizations to ensure that students are vaccinated before the end of the school year. Trends AstraZeneca first dose, Pfizer 2: The study says the combination is safe and effective

US Navy pilots describe seeing UFO in a documented ‘volatile’ incident Read more: Rapid COVID-19 testing begins in 4 Regina Catholic schools The province said reservations reserved for the pharmacy will continue to be available to all eligible age groups. “Our public health teams are capable and equipped to perform immunizations within the school system,” said Scott Livingstone, CEO of JSC. “We want to use this well-established system over the next three weeks, before school goes out for the summer, to vaccinate as many qualified young people as we can and protect them and their families.” The province said written consent will be required for those ages 12-17, primarily for tracking purposes, in case the child receives one dose at school and another elsewhere. There will only be one consent required for both doses. The story goes down the ad















1:34

JSC shares the data behind the passing of the Regina school divisions back to personal learning





JSC shares data after passing Regina school divisions back to in-person learning on April 30, 2021

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about consent regarding taking a bullet. For students who go to school at home or who want to get vaccinated earlier, the province has set out the following options: Anyparticipating pharmacyin Saskatchewan;

Participating in aride through or walk clinic– note that these clinics will operate part-time in June in order to support school immunization on weekdays;

Online bookingis available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; or

By calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829). More information about the Pfizer vaccine can be found found here. See the link » <br />

