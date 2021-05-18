GPS Interference Testing Remains Problematic

During an NBAA News Hour session on May 14, experts summarized the status of the problems caused by military GPS blocking tests. This type of testing continues to grow and is causing GPS downtime for all types of flight operations and there is no plan by the military to reduce GPS interception training operations.

“We have seen that the number of GPS interception events has quadrupled in the last decade,” said NBAA Director of Air Traffic Services and Infrastructure Heidi Williams. “Number of locations throughout the National Airspace System [NAS] where those blocking events take place has doubled in the last two to three years. So we are seeing a proliferation of events and locations. “She added that it is likely that the impact of this GPS lock test is increasing.” It is fair to say that events are often a security concern for NAS operators and are profound when they have an impact. “

The reason for this test and why it is growing is that the military needs to be prepared if GPS signals are compromised by enemy blocking, explained Jim McClay, director of aerospace, air traffic and security for the Aircraft Owners Association (AOPA). “Noise from BD [Department of Defense] is to allow them to be able to train in an environment deprived of GPS signal. With the threat landscape globally changing in a large scenario of a nation state, the military should be able to train in an environment where another nation takes on the GPS constellation and they can no longer rely on it. “

This issue is not new, and in 2017 the FAA tasked an RTCA Tactical Operations Committee to review the impact of intentional GPS blocking events and make recommendations for mitigating those impacts, according to Williams. The committee released its report in May 2018, then the committee disbanded. The report had 25 recommendations for the FAA, but she said, “we did not have a status on what the agency decided to do with those recommendations and what mitigations were in play between the FAA and the DoD. This brings us the full circle for today and why we still “We are talking about that.”

“We as an industry are becoming more dependent on GPS,” McClay said. GPS is a critical part of NAS and there are more IFR procedures that rely on GPS as well as airborne devices that are primarily GPS based. “This continues to be a concern for us,” he said.

Jack Allen, Managing Director of Air Traffic Management for Airlines for America, explained that these GPS blocking events are marked 120 hours before the event. But these GPS notifications are not included in the standard notifications and pilots should search separately for GPS notifications.

But many of these GPS notations are textual and difficult to decipher, according to McClay. “We are trying to expect people to interpret this information by looking at a series of long lengths and a description. “It’s not effective.” To its credit, the FAA publishes graphic descriptions of GPS interference testing consultants on its FAASafety website.

The other issue is that there is no consistent agreement on how to collect data on intervention events. According to Williams, GPS interruptions have a significant impact on safety. In one case it caused one plane to enter a Dutch list and another to lose all GPS information in the final segment of an approach method.

“These are big deals,” she said, especially given the growing reliance on GPS as NAS moves to reduce the number of ground-based navigation devices (mostly VOR). Also, many equipped aircraft are now equipped with ADS-B Out dependent aircraft, which report position information on air traffic control and traffic information on other aircraft. “We need a resilient NAS,” she said.

Advice from News Hour panelists for pilots experiencing a GPS outage is to notify air traffic controllers. “Importers it’s important to do that,” McClay said. “Maybe there is a concern that pilots do not report because they are not aware of what is happening. There may be a concern because they are not sure where this report is going. ”

However, during a conference with the FAA, the agency explained that a report for a controller goes to the facility supervisor, then to the FAA and DoD headquarters. “The DoD may review these reports to help establish future events, hopefully, to avoid trouble,” McClay said.

There is also a way for the FAA to ask the DoD to stop blocking in the event of a security issue. AOPA explained, “According to the Pilot / Controller Glossary, ‘buzz stop’ is a term used by ATC to request suspension of ‘electronic attack activity’. Pilots should use the phrase only when communicating with ATC or over the emergency frequency 121.5 MHz if a flight safety issue is encountered during a known GPS interference event.Using this unique phrase when experiencing an unsafe situation regarding GPS interference will ensure that ATC and the military respond appropriately by stopping blocking . “

Pilots can use FAA GPS Anomaly Reporting Form to notify the agency of GPS issues. In any case, the FAA Aeronautical Information Manual recommends that pilots report any anomalies with navigation aids or global satellite navigation systems (generally GPS but there are other networks) for paragraphs 1-1-13.

It should be noted that GPS blocking is a worldwide problem, not isolated in the potential of blocking GPS interference reference in many regions, and in the case of international notifications, information is provided for pilots to report blocking and incident security issues.

“We are not sure how many cases [of jamming occur]”, Said McClay,” but the FAA keeps track of “noise stop” events. Importers It is important for pilots, if appropriate, to call “stop the noise”. “Pilots need to be willing to talk.”

While there has not been much movement regarding the RTCA committee’s recommendations, the dialogue continues and the FAA wants to continue cooperating with the aviation industry, according to Williams.