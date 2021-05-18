Amnesty International wins Webby Award for the tear gas multimedia project

Amnesty International online multimedia project, Tear gas: An investigation, has won a prestigious Webby Price today for the best activism site in the world.

Hailing as the internet the highest honor by New York Times, 25th The annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international award honoring online excellence.

We are pleased to have achieved this distinction, which reflects the hard work our team and our partners are doing to ensure this Tear gas: An investigation was as informative, relevant, user-friendly and visually impressive as possible, said Sam Dubberley, Head of Crisis Testing Laboratory at Amnesty International.

It is a great honor for the site to be held with such high attention by The Webby Awards judges and the public, and we hope this attention raises awareness of the serious topic it covers. When misused by police forces, tear gas and other less deadly weapons can mutilate and kill, in violation of international human rights law and norms. The transfer and use of tear gas needs to be better regulated globally.

Record the number of Webby Awards entries

This year the Webby Awards saw 13,500 entries from 70 countries the highest number ever. Amnesty International won the Peoples Voice Award for its activism category.

Nominees like Amnesty International set the standard for online innovation and creativity, said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards.

It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best of the 13,500 entries we received this year.

The winners were announced on Tuesday, May 18 and honored in a star-studded virtual show directed by the actress, writer, podcaster and lawyerJameela Jamil.

On behalf of Amnesty International, five of the activists of the global human rights movements based in Beirut, Hong Kong, Lima, Nairobi and Washington, DC delivered one of The Webby Awards’ famous five-word speeches: Defend the Right to people to protest.

Website built after an extensive investigation

Amnesty Internationals Crisis Evidence Lab started researching tear gas misuse worldwide in 2019, mainly through the analysis of videos posted on social media platforms.

Using open source investigation methods, the organization verified and highlighted events where tear gas was misused. The analysis was conducted by Amnesty InternationalDigital Verification Bodies, a network of students at seven universities on four continents trained in the source and verification of social media content.

The resulting website published in June 2020 and created in partnership with Xpon Digital includes an interactive map that highlights videos of more than 100 tear gas misuse incidents from 31 countries and territories. It also features a series of expert interviews and avideo, Disentent choking Manufactured with SITU searches, which analyzes the performance characteristics of tear gas, explains the internal operation of ammunition and shows how their misuse can cripple and kill. New incidents were added to the website in February 2021 and will be updated periodically.

Together withOmega Research Foundation, Amnesty International has been campaigning for more than two decades for greater controls on the production, trade and use of tear gas and other law enforcement and weapons equipment. As a result, the UN and regional bodies such as the Council of Europe have recognized the need to regulate the export of this equipment.

Following high-level diplomatic advocacy from 60+ states eAlliance for Free Trade without Torture, backed by Amnesty International and Omega, the UN is now considering the possible development of international trade controls over law enforcement equipment and weapons and other goods, to prevent their use in torture and other ill-treatment and the death penalty. Amnesty International and Omega are now pushing for such measures to include tear gas and other chemical irritants.