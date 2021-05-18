SEG Plaza in China evacuated as building began to shake, spreading panic in downtown Shenzhen





One of China’s tallest skyscrapers was evacuated on Tuesday after it began to shake, sending panicked shoppers to wander in safety in the southern city of Shenzhen. Main points: Experts “found no safety anomalies” in the main structure of the building, and its internal and external components appeared unharmed

In a statement late Tuesday, authorities said everyone inside had been safely evacuated and no further movement of the building had been detected.

Building collapses are not uncommon in China, where poor building standards and poor urbanization lead to hastily dumped construction SEG Plaza near 300 meters inexplicably started shaking around 1:00 pm, causing an evacuation of people inside as pedestrians watched from the streets outside. The building was closed shortly afterwards, according to local media reports. Completed in 2000, the tower is home to a large electronics market as well as various offices in the center of one of China’s fastest growing cities. Emergency management officials are investigating what caused the tower in Shenzhen’s Futian district to shake, according to a post on the Weibo platform. “After checking and analyzing the data of various earthquake monitoring stations across the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today,” the statement said. The district said in another statement late Tuesday that everyone inside had been safely evacuated and that no further movement of the building had been detected. Loading The experts “found no safety anomalies in the main structure and the surrounding environment of the building,” and the internal and external components of the building appeared undamaged, the district said. It was not immediately clear how the authorities would handle a dangerous tower of its scale in the heart of a city of over 12 million people. Pedestrian videos posted by local media on Weibo showed the skyscraper shaking at its foundations as hundreds of terrified pedestrians fled outside. “The SEG has been completely evacuated,” a Weibo user wrote in a headline in a video of hundreds of people grinding on a wide shopping street near the tower. The SEG Plaza building, seen in the center of the photo, began to shake on its foundations. ( AFP: Marc Fernandes Building collapses are not uncommon The building is named after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group, whose offices are located in the complex. Loading It is the 18th tallest tower in Shenzhen, according to the skyscraper database of the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Chinese authorities last year banned the construction of skyscrapers longer than 500 meters, adding height restrictions already implemented in some cities such as Beijing. The new guidelines for architects, urban planners and developers aimed to “highlight Chinese characteristics” and also banned “copying” glued buildings modeled after world monuments. The five tallest skyscrapers in the world are located in China, including the second tallest building in the world, the Shanghai Tower, which stands at 632 meters. It is also home to the fourth tallest skyscraper in the world, the 599-meter Ping An Finance Center. Building collapses are not uncommon in China, where poor building standards and poor urbanization lead to hastily dumped construction. The five tallest skyscrapers in the world are located in China, including the second tallest building in the world, the Shanghai Tower, which stands at 632 meters. ( Reuters: Aly Song Last May, a quarantine five-story hotel in southwest Quanzhou City collapsed due to poor construction, killing 29. The devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake caused more than 69,000 deaths, and the disaster sparked a storm of public controversy over poorly constructed school buildings called “tofu sludge” that collapsed killing thousands of students. AFP

