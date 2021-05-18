Public Generally Supports International Students Despite Security and Competition Concerns, ACE Survey Finds





A new review of the ACE issue, International Student Involvement and Success: Public Attitudes, Policy Imperatives, and Practical Strategies, summarizes the results of a series of surveys that assess American voters’ attitudes and perceptions about international students. Three iterations of the study were administered in March 2017, December 2019 and February 2021 in partnership with the Winston Group and with the support of the Charles Koch Foundation. Key findings from the surveys include: A clear majority of respondents believe that international students make significant academic and diplomatic contributions and have a positive impact on local colleagues.

For example, 58 percent of respondents indicated that they believe international students are valuable additions to camps because they bring talent and intellectual property to the camps.

The belief that students from abroad take places from American students persists; however, there is a growing confidence in the academic qualifications and willingness of international students.

There is a prevailing feeling that international students should be encouraged to study in the United States. However, there is a lack of support for a joint effort to increase the number of international students here.

There is support for international students staying in the US after graduation.

General impressions of favoring international students have not diminished since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, there is interest in ensuring that incoming international students and all foreign travelers do not spread the virus.

Although a minority view, there is some concern that international students are improperly verified or do not adhere to visa regulations. When it comes to policy implications, the brief issue recommends actions that policymakers should take to strengthen and restore international student enrollment at pre-pandemic levels and to facilitate institutions’ ability to enroll the number of students they can support. effectively. Briefly the issue also draws from the ACEs 2021 report Towards greater involvement and success: A new compact for international students to make recommendations for refining campus practices. The work of ACEs for international students is informed by them Mapping internationalization on US campuses survey, conducted every five years. ACE is currently collecting data for the 2021 survey. Click here or check with your providers to make sure the voice of your institutions is heard.

