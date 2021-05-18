Israeli president speaks to family of Indian guard killed in Gaza rocket attack





Soumya Santosh, 30, who was greeted by the Keralas Idukki district, worked as a caregiver for an elderly woman in a house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.



Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday spoke with the family of the Indian guardian who was killed on May 11 in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza, and conveyed his condolences. Soumya Santosh, 30, who was greeted by the Keralas Idukki district, worked as a caregiver for an elderly woman in a home in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. She was talking to her husband Santhosh during a phone call in the evening on May 11 when a rocket fired from Gaza hit the house where she was working. Details of the conversation the Israeli President had with the family were not available, but an Adviser to Mr Rivlin confirmed to the PTI that "it took place". The Indian caretaker was living and working in Israel for the past seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala. Her 80-year-old charge for the elderly survived the direct hit at home and was hospitalized. The rocket shelter was at least a minute away from the women's home and the couple could not reach it in time. The house lacked a fortified room of its own. The remains of Soumya were flown to India on May 14 on a specially arranged flight and arrived in her hometown the next day. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Dr. Ron Malka, also spoke to the family last week to express his grief over the incident. On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, who was killed in Hamas' indiscriminate terrorist attack on her innocent life. Our hearts are weeping for her 9-year-old son who lost his mother in this brutal terrorist attack, Malka said in a tweet. "I just spoke with the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist attack. I expressed my condolences for their unfortunate loss and expressed my condolences on behalf of the State of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss and us we are here for them, "he wrote on Twitter. The attack reminded him of the young age he lost his parents in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, the Israeli envoy said. "My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the #Mumbaiattacks 2008 attacks. May God give them strength and courage, "Malka added.

