Australia’s oldest man says eating ‘chicken brain’ is secret to longevity

Dexter Kruger on Monday became the oldest Australian man on record, with a whopping 111 years and 124 days old. To mark the occasion, he shared some of his longevity suggestions with Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC News).

Greetings from the Roma town in Queensland Outback, Kruger is a former veterinary surgeon, poet, author and livestock farmer. “I lived very close to nature and ate mostly what I grew up in the garden or garden or farm,” he told ABC News.

He values ​​the simplicity of his life as a factor in his long life. “This is because I do things differently,” said the supercenter, who was born on January 13, 1910.

Kruger was raised by German immigrants, according to 7NEWS, and he started in the livestock industry at an early age. “When I was seven my father gave me a heifer calf and since then I have been in the cattle business,” he told the media.

For those trying to imitate his success, Kruger offers an instruction: “eat good food,” according to ABC News. He explained, “People eat a lot … they eat themselves in the grave.”

In a similar vein, Kruger told the media that “chicken brain” is a dish he enjoys every week. “You know, chickens have a head and in that there are some brains, and they are little tasty things,” he told ABC News. “There’s only one bite.”

Kruger’s 74-year-old son, Greg, supported these claims, stressing that Kruger’s diet is essential. According to Greg, Kruger always ate “a lot of salt, sugar and fat,” but stayed away from processed food. “His system was not tired of trying to process junk food – he has never been overweight, always active,” he explained.

Kruger manages to keep busy with activities like a “strict morning workout regimen,” spending time outdoors and working on his latest project, an autobiography. According to 7News, the autobiography is the 13th book he has written.

He also likes to deal with current issues, so gloomy he can feel that things are. “I dont think [today’s world] is a better place, I do not, “said Kruger.” People are not happy. They have a lot of debts …. We have a lot of money to spend on garbage. He added that “life was much more relaxed” before “we got all this computerized technology”.

Reflecting on his past, he told ABC News about his wife, Gladys, whom he called “the love of my life.”

“I didn’t have to follow women. I had a girl who loved me and it didn’t take long and I realized this was the girl for me,” he said. “We were out in the bushes. There was no way you could take Gladys to the movies or take her out to dinner, so I visited her at her house.”

Queenslander Dexter Kruger is now the oldest Australian man to ever live to be 111 years and 124 days old.

Now, however, Kruger has his intentions for a new goal: to become the oldest person in Australia, ever. He has only two years to do – the title is currently held by Christina Cock, who was 114 years and 148 days old when she died in 2002, according to ABC News.

Kruger added that he “would like to live until [he finds] it is very difficult to live. As he told 7News, “It has been and will continue to be a great honor to be the oldest man ever in Australia. “