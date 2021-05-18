NYC ‘Free Palestine’ protesters cross the streets of Midtown Manhattan





A protest calling for “Free Palestine” occupied a busy street in New York Citys Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, when videos showed demonstrators cheering and holding Palestinian flags. Hundreds of protesters took to Second Street in Manhattan and took to downtown just before 3 a.m. local time, according to police and social media posts. New York Police Department told the public expect delays and avoid the area. According to a leaflet circulating on Twitter, the demonstration was called an “Emergency Rally to Defend Palestine” and began at 1 p.m. at the Zionist Mission to the United Nations, the Israeli Consulate. Live updates: 2 killed in Israel by GAZA rocket strike, while western bank protest turns deadly As of 3:10 p.m., police could not provide any information about the arrests. Fighting in the Middle East erupted on May 10, when Hamas fired seven rockets into Jerusalem following clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at a shrine considered sacred to both Jews and Muslims. Since then, Palestinian militants have fired heavy volleys into cities deep inside Israel, and the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip. ISRAEL STRIKA GAS TUNNELS AS TRUCE EFFORTS KEEP AGREE This is the fourth Israel-Hamas war since militants seized the Gaza Strip in 2007, ousting the Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous enclaves in the occupied West Bank. So far, at least 10 people have been killed in Israel, most of them by rocket fire. This includes a soldier, a 5-year-old boy and two people who died from injuries received while running to cover up. Paramedics say at least 106 people suffered injuries from the blast pieces and the blast. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION In Gaza, at least 212 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The Associated Press contributed to this report.







