Martin Lewis tells millions of drivers to check their license over 1,000 Good Warning





Martin Lewis tonight called on drivers to check their licenses as millions of drivers were automatically renewed their documents at the height of the Covid pandemic. Speaking live during a single episode of the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, he said drivers are at risk of a $ 1,000 fine if their licenses expire. At the height of the crisis last March, DVLA automatically extended the licenses that were for renewal. The Vehicle Authority said all licenses that would expire between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 would be granted an 11-month extension. But that extension started from the day the license expired, so drivers whose licenses were awaiting renewal early last year will now have to update their documents. For example, if your license expires in November 2020, then you have until October 2021 to update it.





(Image: Tim Graham / Getty Images)

However, those that expired in April 2020 will need to be renewed this month. Licenses that expired in March last year have already passed the renewal date. About 2 million photo cards are obsolete, according to figures from DVLA. But driving without a valid license comes with a penalty of 1,000 if stopped by police. Speaking on the ITV Show tonight, Martin said: “It’s time to check your photography license. “If your license has expired, renew it now or in the worst case, you could be hit with a fine of 1,000.” Under section 99 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, you can be fined immediately if your driving license is not up to date. This includes having an old photo card, address and correct name. All photo cards must be renewed every 10 years – the deadline for this is in your license. It costs 14 to renew your photocard (17 by mail) and you can check if yours is obsolete in section 4b on your driving license. If you have recently changed your name or your address is incorrect, you could also risk a large fine if you are stopped by the police. The good news is that you can make these changes for free online or by mail.



