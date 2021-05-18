International
Manitobans with disabilities want life and death policy as COVID-19 patients rise
As Manitoba hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, people with disabilities worry that there are no official rules for determining who will or will not receive medical care if there is a shortage of staff or equipment.
Manitoba Common Health says there is no need for this guidance, although its ethical framework for pandemic decision-making requested it a year ago.
The guideline is called a triage protocol a policy that ensures people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups will not face discrimination if hospitals lack ventilators, beds or nurses.
The concern is if medical professionals decide to allocate resources to patients who are most valued for recovery, vulnerable patients would be more likely to die.
For more than a year, advocates for people with disabilities have been pushing the province to come up with a triage protocol.
“When you have limited resources and COVID numbers are spiraling out of control, I do not want life and death decisions to be made in bed,” said David Kron, who is executive director of the Manitoba Cerebral Palsy Committee. leader for the barrier-free Manitoba advocacy group.
“We want to make sure they do not separate us [and to] make sure that a disability is not equal to poor health “.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, several Canadian provinces have developed detailed triage protocols to prevent doctors and nurses from having to make life and death decisions in flight.
In May 2020, Manitoba Shared Health took placean ethical frameworkfor pandemic medical decisions requiring a triage protocol in this province.
“Decision-making processes in pandemic / disaster situations are different from those used in normal, everyday situations,” reads the framework, created by five Manitoba physicians and health administrators.
“However, decisions must be justifiable and [the] the reasoning for each decision must be provided.
“Organizational decisions should not further harm those already negatively impacted by structural disadvantage.”
The document says leadership and teams responsible for beds, ventilators, vaccines, IV fluid, personal protective equipment and nurses “should develop a triage process to determine how each resource will be allocated in times of absence.”
‘Hope is not a plan’
On Monday, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief of Integrated Health Systems Lanette Siragusa said the province does not need the protocol and will do everything it can to devote more staff to intensive care units.
“We will look at all the options before we ever come to a triage protocol,” Siragusa told a news conference Monday.
“Hopefully we should never make those decisions as health care providers. Our goal is to help with healing and perhaps comfort, but not to make those decisions.”
Kron called that position disturbing.
“Hope is not a plan,” he said. “We never thought we would be in this position a year ago and I really think some proactive planning is important for the government. It’s for all groups at risk, not just people with disabilities. limited. “
Siragusasaid if the province requires a triage protocol, ethicists will be advised.
“If and when we need to have a triage protocol, we would certainly engage ethics and also engage our clinical providers, especially those from critical care, but also others as needed,” she said.
Opposition leaders have called on the province to establish these protocols.
NDP leader Wab Kinew has twice written to Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health official in Manitoba province, warns Native Manitobans could face worse outcomes without a triage policy.
“Given the fact that some groups in our society face disproportionately more medical conditions that may seem to suggest longer chances of survival, we can see these groups systematically disadvantaged in a system where medical care is justified for saving lives, “Kinew wrote in a recent November 18, 2020, issue
Liberal leader Dougald Lamont also called for a triage protocol.
CBC News has asked Manitoba Health Minister Heather Stefanson about his work.
As of Tuesday, Manitoba hospitals were treating 265 COVID-19 patients, including 70 receiving intensive care. There are now 118 patients of all types like COVID and non-COVID in the intensive care unit at three Winnipeg hospitals and one in Brandon.
The province is trying to ease the pressure on hospitals by sending some stable non-COVID patients to acute care institutions to other hospitals, sending some COVID patients home with oxygen and sending others to long-term care homes.
Common Health is redeploying COVID-19 care personnel from other hospital areas, including surgical units. More staff are being trained, Siragusa said.
