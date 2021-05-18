International Water Expert launches Bluerisk to provide solutions to new water challenges





HERNDON, Va. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Paul Reig an international leader in water risk and corporate water management has launched Bluerisk water solutions. Bluerisk helps companies increase sustainability, reduce risk, and keep business growing in the face of current and future water challenges. Bluerisk offers practical, simple, and actionable solutions with a focus on contextual water target setting, implementation guidelines, and digital solutions to measure the impact of water-related projects. Reig has teamed up with other international water experts, including Bluerisk advisors Upmanu Lall, Director of the Columbia University Water Center at Columbia University, and Ross Hamilton, board member of the Global Water Partnership and senior Advisor to the CEO’s Water Mandate of the UN Global Compact. Water crises continue to rank as a major global risk and are a growing concern for companies, Lall said. Much of the corporate focus so far has been on understanding and detecting water risk. Bluerisk helps companies and investors go beyond understanding to significantly address risk. A thought leader, innovator, and promoter of corporate water management, Reig spent nine years at the World Resources Institute (WRI), where he led the development of the Water Supply Risk Atlas and established the WRIs Corporate Water Management practice. During his tenure at WRI Reig advised over 40 of the world’s largest companies on a range of innovative solutions to identify and understand water risk. Paul is highly experienced in helping companies and investors successfully respond to water-related risks, said Emilio Tenuta, Chief Sustainability Officer at international water leader ECOLAB. He has helped many companies implement new and effective contextual water goals. He is perfectly positioned to lead Bluerisk as he helps companies meet and overcome new water challenges. Bluerisk clients include high-profile multinational organizations including BHP, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle Waters, Danone, ECOLAB, the Water Mandate CEO of the UN Global Compact and the international investor network ESG Ceres. Bluerisk offers consulting services and digital solutions to increase resilience and reduce risk in the face of new water challenges. Bluerisks target setting and implementation guidance uses best practices to help investors and companies respond to current and future risks through individual and collective action, assess their economic, environmental and social ROI and promote positive outcomes. of the watershed. Digital solutions enable innovative approaches to provide specific real-time asset, risk, risk and water supply probability and business outages in industrial and agricultural value chains. Bluerisk also partnered with water startups in Silicon Valley Aqaix to provide portfolio management services solutions to help finance, measure and communicate the impact of water-related projects.

