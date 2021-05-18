4 car crash closes downtown Victoria intersection, injures passengers – Vancouver Island Free Daily

A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Government and Herald streets had traffic in a downtown Victoria downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the May 18 crash just before 2:30 p.m. All passengers reported injuries and the drivers of all four vehicles were taken to hospital to be checked as a precaution.

The Victoria Police Department closed the Government on Chatham and Fisgard streets and the Herald on Douglas and Store streets. The area is expected to be blocked from traffic until 5 p.m.

Sergeant Ryan O’Neill of the VicPD traffic unit said at least one of the passengers was being treated for concussion and described all passenger injuries as “moderate”.

O’Neill said it is still too early to know what caused the crash, but police do not believe alcohol was a factor. Police were photographing the scene and downloading information from vehicles to determine their speed around 3 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is required to contact the VicPD traffic unit.

The government is locked up near Chatham & Fisgard for a multi-vehicle collision. @vicpdtraffic is on stage and is investigating. Pls avoid the area. #yyjtraffic #yyj – Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 18, 2021

