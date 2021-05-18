Gudamalani MLA sends resignation to Chairman | Jaipur News







Choudhary said, I have sent my resignation to the speaker of the assembly by email and by mail. I resigned even earlier but was not accepted. The party calmed me down and I agreed. I have been an MLA for 2.5 years of this term, enough. How does it matter if I do not stay MLA for the remaining 2.5 years? Urime! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to view the result Jaisalmer: MLA Congress by Barmers Gudamalani, Hemaram Choudhary sent his resignation by mail to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Tuesday. Copies of the resignation were also sent to the email and WhatsApp number of Joshis’ personal assistant, Choudhary said.The MLA confirmed his resignation but kept silent to the media about the reasons behind the move. Choudhary said he would speak in detail after his resignation was accepted.Choudhary said, I have sent my resignation to the speaker of the assembly by email and by mail. I resigned even earlier but was not accepted. The party calmed me down and I agreed. I have been an MLA for 2.5 years of this term, enough. How does it matter if I do not stay MLA for the remaining 2.5 years? Congress state president and education minister Govind Singh Dotasra wrote on Twitter, Hemaram ji is an old and respected leader of our party. I spoke to him after receiving information about his resignation as MLA. This is a family matter (Congress), will be resolved soon. The MLA Congress had long spoken out against his party government. He was among 19 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot in July last year. After Choudhary resigned, Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat expressed his pain. Prajapat, without taking the name of Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary, claimed that Barmer district officers are working on the minister’s instructions. Prajapat, speaking to the media, said the Gudamalani MLA is a very old leader and a very emotional man. He added that if Hemaram has submitted his resignation during the pandemic, then there must be a reason. In assembly debates during the Budget session, Choudhary attacked the Gehlot government twice. He continued to protest against the government from time to time. He had raised questions about the policies of the Gehlot government and the congressional manifesto. He has stated many times that the government is not fulfilling its promises due to which people are annoyed. If it continues, it will be very difficult to return elected again in 2023. In such a situation the government must fulfill the promises made in the manifesto. He had expressed annoyance and said that no works are being carried out in his constituency and he is being discriminated against. In the resignation, Choudhary filed on Tuesday mentioned that according to the Rajasthan meeting process and the working order 173 he was sending his resignation from the Gudamalani assembly constituency membership and asked to accept it.

