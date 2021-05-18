Israel bombs Lebanon after failed launches into Israeli territory

AMMAN: Residents of Gaza and the West Bank staged a historic general strike on Tuesday that reflected the unity of the Palestinian people.

The Haifa-based Arab Follow-up Committee organized the protest as the call was received from all Palestinian communities who had been targeted by unprecedented and incessant Israeli bombing over the past two weeks.

Palestinian workers and professionals stayed home in an effort to paralyze the Israeli economy. The East Jerusalem Merchants Committee issued a statement calling on all shops to close as Palestinians of all walks of life adhered to the call for protest.

Mohammad Baraka, head of the High Monitoring Committee of Arab Citizens in Israel, told Arab News that the idea of ​​the strike was agreed at a meeting in Jaffa on Sunday.

As soon as we announced our decision, we received phone calls from various Palestinian factions, led by Fatah, who wanted to join in calling the strike, he said. Others also followed and the strike engulfed all of historic Palestine.

Officials said the strike was in response to the brutal Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa complex, Israeli attempts to expel Palestinian families from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and attacks against our people in Israel.

According to Baraka, more than 1,000 Palestinian youths have been imprisoned and 200 charged during the conflict while only 150 Jews have been taken and no one has been charged.

The deepest meaning of this blow is that anyone who wants to break the Palestinian spirit because of the weakness of the Arab world will be disappointed, Baraka said. Armies can lose a war but people never lose.

Vera Baboun, former mayor of Bethlehem and member of the Palestinian National Council, called the strike historic.

The May 18 strike is a protest of our dignity that sheds light on over 73 years of violations of the rights of our peoples in the occupied territories and areas of 1948, she said.

Khalil Al-Halabim, whose son was jailed for allegedly diverting money to Hamas, told Arab News that the strike has united all Palestinians.

Our goals are clearly united now, he said. This strike has illustrated the fact that the Palestinian cause has become the focus of the international community’s political agenda.

Adnan Tarabshe, a Galilean-based theater actor, told Arab News that the strike reflected Palestinian anger but had a much more significant purpose.

He shattered claims by (former Israeli fourth prime minister) Golda Meir that older people will die and young people will forget, he said. The Palestinian people are here to stay and will not forget it.

Ghassan Khatib, the former Palestinian labor minister, said the strike was a rejection of Israel’s racist policy towards the Palestinians.

It is a reflection of Israel’s failure to absorb Palestinians in the 1948 areas or to suppress Jerusalem and the Palestinians in the West Bank, he told Arab News.

Khatib blamed the US for the Israeli arrogance we are witnessing now.

Salah Zuheika, a political activist in Jerusalem, likened the strike to the Earth Day protest held on March 30, 1976, which is an important date on the Palestinian national calendar.

Jerusalem-based Orthodox Bishop Atallah Hanna told Arab News that the strike sent a message to all Palestinians to protest against Israel’s unjust policies, especially the destruction in Gaza.

Children and the elderly, men and women are being attacked, he said. This strike was a civilized and effective way to send a message to the world that we seek peace with justice.

William Tarazi, a Gaza-based businessman, told Arab News: The strike was a simple response. We do not just need a strike or protest. We need a holistic approach that includes political and military action as well as protests.

Radi Jirai, a Fatah activist who supports a state solution, told Arab News that the strike was another sign that Palestinian national identity has survived despite Zionist efforts.

This Palestinian unity paves the way for a new Palestinian strategy based on the unity of the people and the land in Palestine, he said. It is the loss of the Zionist program and emphasizes the need to create a single democratic state in the ruins of Zionist apartheid.

Jerusalem tourism businessman Margo Tarazi believed the strike showed Israel that the Palestinian people are united.

“Israel and our leaders have seen that after 73 years, the people of Palestine are united from sea to river (the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea) and we will get our legitimate rights through our unity,” she told Arab News.