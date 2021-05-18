Ktaka ranks first in the execution of Ayushman Bharat- New Indian Express





from Express News Service BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks first when it comes to establishing health and wellness centers (HWCs) under the Ayushman Bharat program to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas. With a score of 90 out of 95, the state ranks at the top when it comes to project implementation for 2020 – 21 according to the department of family health and welfare. The center had set a goal of updating 2,096 PHC to HWC. The state has updated 2,168 PHCs so far, which is 103 percent more than the set target. Also, despite the intention to update 294 urban PHCs, the state has already updated 364 PHCs. The center had set a target of 4,653 HWCs to be established in the state. The state has set 5,832, which is 125 percent more than the target set by the Union Government. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka has emerged as the best state in the country when it comes to implementing HWCs under the Ayushman Bharat program,” he said. The Minister of Health added, “I commend all the officials and staff of the Department of Family Health and Welfare for this extraordinary achievement. The Department of Health is focusing more on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic at this time. The state government is also facing an revenue crisis due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. However, this has not stopped our government from implementing development projects. Although our short- and medium-term goal is to address the pandemic, our long-term goal and ultimate goal is to strengthen PES, which are the building blocks of our public health care system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos