Life in the Waterhole Review: Survival in the Serengeti
Although its subjects include the African wildlife living in the Serengeti, Life at the Waterhole will have homeowners everywhere sympathizing with its fluffy shows, feather jumps and its lovers as well: You find a beautiful place to live. Put it in a pool. The next thing you know, hyenas move next door. And there goes the neighborhood.
Life in the Water Pit
Wednesday, 8 p.m., PBS
Natural television fans have a lot to choose from, many of them are very good, but Life in the Water Hole has a new angle: With rising African temperatures, drying up of existing water resources and increasing competition for survival not just between wildlife itself, but between wildlife and humans and their livestock why not just build a water hole? Or two. And complete the construction with a bunker that houses cameras that can operate safely 24 hours a day. And then look at what happens. With forgiveness in the realm of dreams, the motto of Life in the water hole can be If you build it, they will come. Because they make them, from earth and air and in dozens of different species.
Located in northern Tanzania at the Mwiba Wildlife Reserve, the oasis twins featured in the three-part series were built in 2019 by production (BBC Studios and PBS Natural History Unit) in collaboration with the local Hadzabe and Maasai communities. While they hold 13,000 gallons pumped from a stable underground reservoir, they still look a bit like puddles, though most Serengeti water holes do, says M. Sanjayan, a global conservation scientist, and the programs are very optimistic. As one Maasai farmer tells us, three elephants can drain a typical water fountain on a visit, which only creates more tension between the animals and neighboring homo sapiens (who actually fight the animals creatively). But the water hole just for the animals is, literally, a game changer.
Each of the three episodes is devoted to a different coast, hot and humid. The clientele is aware, but unaffected, by cameras that run all day and night and collect such intimate images of so many animals: warthogs partying in the cold mud, or elephants and Cape buffalo having a late night face that elephants, as usual, win. One of the things observed by the spectacles involving nature photographer Bob Poole (who shares Mr. Sanjayans enthusiasm) and scientist Meredith Palmer is how unbearable temperatures, especially during the hot season, push some species to change beats and are made at night. The arrival of large cats and leopards changes the profile of the water hole and the hyenas simply destroy everything: For days after a visit to the hyena, no one comes at all.
Five miles of fiber optic cables were laid to enable Life Cameras in the Water Hole, and what they capture is a crazy variety of mammals and birds not only zebras and elephants, but dik-dik, serval, steppe eagles, geese the rich Egyptian and the lovely bird of Fischers with brilliant colors, found in the wild only in northern Tanzania. What they also offer, most important to the viewer perhaps, is drama. After all, life in the water hole is about staying alive.
