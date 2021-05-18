A single COVID-19 death of a fully immunized Manitobanis is a rarity in contrast to over half a million people in the province who have already received at least one dose.

A person 65 years or older fell ill with the disease seven or more days after taking their second dose and died, according to data provided to CBC News by the Manitoba government on Tuesday afternoon.

It is very rare to get COVID-19 after two doses. 79,091 Manitobans are now fully immunized and 107 have gone infected a week or more after their second dose, the province says. This works at about 0.14 percent.

Ten of those fully immunized were hospitalized.

“While no vaccine provides 100 percent protection, it has significantly reduced the severe effects of COVID-19 on thousands of Manitobans,” a provincial spokesman said in a statement. “The figures are in line with what we would expect to see in any successful vaccination program.”

Recent data on infection rates after vaccination support this statement and suggest that a high level of protection be provided even after a single dose.

On average it takes at least two weeks after your first stroke to develop antibodies that can give an immune response against COVID-19. In general, anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms before this 14-day period is more likely to have contracted it before taking their first dose, the province says.

However, a small proportion receive COVID-19 after this period in what are known as breakthroughs.

Of the nearly 427,000 Manitobansto taking a dose so far, 551 0.13 percent became infected two weeks or more later, and before their second dose. Forty ended up in hospital and eight died (all 65 or older, except one).

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, said Monday that 34 partially vaccinated people have ended up in intensive care units, almost all contracting COVID-19 within three weeks of receiving their first dose.

“After about three weeks, the vaccine is about 90 percent effective,” she said.

Healthcare workers were among the first to be fully vaccinated with mRNA-based vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) after hundreds fell ill or were forced to isolate due to hospital exposures during the first and second waves.

Siragusa said the prioritization campaign has been a major help to staff amid the current tightening of third-wave hospital admissions, which Manitoba models suggest are expected to continue to grow for two to four weeks.

Very few hospital workers are receiving COVID-19 compared to previous waves because of the immunity they have developed from vaccination, she said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published real-world immunization data to about 4,000 U.S. first-line health care workers last month. The suggested mRNA-based vaccines were 90 percent effective in preventing infection 14 days or more after a second dose, and 80 percent effective two weeks or more after a dose.

or separate study of around 23,000 hospital staff in the UK published in TheLancetlast month suggests that RNA vaccines were 70 percent effective three weeks after one dose and 85 percent effective one week after two doses. This seems to be true even for the B117 variant originally identified in the UK, according to the study.

Manitoba officials say the variant has become the predominant species in Manitoba and is putting young people in the hospital.

Manitobansin Hospital has a higher average drop in first-wave waves, in part because contemporary ones became qualified to be vaccinated recently.

All 12 years and older became legal last week.

To date, over 53 percent of adults in Manitoba have received at least one dose.

The province hopes to start booking appointments for the second dose by this weekend and all Manitobans to be fully immunized by mid-to-late July.

Book appointments through the provincial websiteor by calling 1-844-626-8222.

LOOK | Lanette Siragusa at Manitoba ICU Maximum Capacity: